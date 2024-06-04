Tottenham are believed to be the favourites to sign a £20 million player and are considering a bid, coming after talks with his representatives.

Spurs set sights on signing new midfielder this summer

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, with the duo widely expected to depart this summer. Reports have suggested in recent months that Spurs are looking to bring in a new midfield number six as a result, and they've been linked with a wide array of interesting targets.

Atalanta star Ederson and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher are on Tottenham's radar as just two options, and a few others from abroad have been linked as well. Fabrizio Romano has tipped Spurs to bring in an "important" midfielder as one of their priorities this summer.

“I see Tottenham signing an important midfielder in the summer transfer window," said Romano to JD Football earlier this year.

“But a really important one. I think they want to do something special in that position.”

Hojbjerg played the vast majority of games last season at Spurs, but an overwhelming number of his cameos came off the bench. The Denmark international really struggled to cement himself as a sure-fire starter under Ange Postecoglou, and with his contract expiring next year, now could be the time to sell.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's best league games for Tottenham last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brighton 4-2 Tottenham 7.27 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 7.06 Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest 6.92 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 6.90 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 6.77

The former Southampton star is one of many Spurs players who could leave this summer, as Postecoglou and co plot a serious rebuild. Signing a replacement for Hojbjerg and/or Lo Celso will be imperative, especially considering their participation in the Europa League next season.

Bringing in homegrown players will also hold some bearing. A player who impressed last season, and could tick both these boxes, comes in the form of Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham. Reliable reporter Ed Aarons of The Guardian wrote this week that Tottenham hold a serious interest in Bellingham, who the Black Cats value at around £20 million.

Now, TEAMtalk have shared their own update on the matter.

Tottenham favourites to sign Jobe Bellingham after agent talks

The outlet writes that Tottenham would be favourites to sign Bellingham in the event of a suitable offer, and they're considering just that after making him a key summer transfer target.

They add that the Lilywhites have already been in contact with the 18-year-old's representatives to gauge the conditions of a potential deal. Bellingham was a mainstay for Sunderland last season, bagging seven goals and an assist over 45 Championship appearances, and was called a "freak of nature".

"He's an absolute freak of nature, physically," said teammate Dan Neil.

"I have never seen a 17-year-old that size. Technically, he is a top, top, player as well."