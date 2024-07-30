Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign a £150,000-per-week forward over Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to bring in a star attacking signing ahead of next season.

Spurs aiming to seal deal for another forward after Werner

With just a month remaining of the summer transfer window, and not long to go until the new Premier League season, Spurs supporters will be eager for the Lilywhites to start making headway in their pursuit of another forward.

Tottenham are widely believed to be in the market for a new winger or striker, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming their interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace - and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed," said Romano on Playback recently via GiveMeSport.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.45 1st via WhoScored

"So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Spurs sealed a season-long loan extension for Timo Werner, and the new agreement includes a new option to buy set at around £8.5 million. However, with Bryan Gil out the door and others like Richarlison tipped to leave Tottenham, they will need a quality extra body in that area of the squad.

Eze and Neto are likely to cost premium transfer fees, and chairman Daniel Levy has a history of low-balling moves. A sound alternative to the two Premier League stars could be Italy international and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who's been heavily linked with a move to N17 recently.

The £150,000-per-week forward's contract expires next year, and reports claim he could be available for around £25 million as a result. Chiesa bagged 10 goals and three assists in all competitions for the Old Lady last season, and can play all over the pitch as a winger, second striker and centre-forward.

Tottenham favourites to sign Chiesa over Arsenal and Liverpool

According to Tutto Juve, Spurs face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for his services, but the good news for Postecoglou is that Tottenham are currently favourites to sign Chiesa from Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri are hoping that the English trio spark an auction for Chiesa, as they look to make as much cash from his sale as possible, rather than see him leave for free.

"He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England," said pundit Rio Ferdinand in 2021.

"I’m sure they’re thinking ‘why didn’t we get him?’. He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros [2020] he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind."