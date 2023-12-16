Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly "in the front row" to sign a defender who's been likened to AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini.

Spurs transfer plans for 2024

As previously reported, it is believed Spurs could sign both a new defender and wide forward in the January transfer window (Sky Sports).

The north Londoners have been pretty short of centre-back options lately, and despite their slight resurrection in form over the last two weeks, manager Ange Postecoglou is still apparently keen to bring in another option. Meanwhile, Spurs are Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior as an option to add more attacking flair.

"I wrote my letter to Santa! Like my kids now, I've just got to see whether I've been naughty or nice and see what I get, mate," said Postecoglou on jokingly on January transfers to Standard Sport.

"It is challenging, [but] the reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss. We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January. It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

As Postecoglou seemingly confirms Tottenham activity behind-the-scenes, new targets are appearing on a semi-regular basis as we approach the January transfer window's opening.

While a new centre-back and forward appear top of the Spurs agenda, some reports have indicated that they may also be chasing a new full-back.

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have dazzled as the two first choices under Postecoglou this season, taking to their more inverted roles with real aplomb.

However, the consistently injured Ryan Sessegnon is hardly a reliable back up, and Ben Davies is also heading towards his twilight years as a 30-year-old.

Spurs "in the front row" to sign Cambiaso

According to Calciomercato, as translated by Sport Witness, Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has emerged as a possible signing for the Lilywhites. Indeed, according to the Italian news outlet, Tottenham are "in the front row" to sign Cambiaso who is capable of playing as both a right-back and left-back.

The attack-minded 23-year-old is also young with many years of a promising career ahead of him. This season, Cambiaso has made 15 Serie A appearances for Juve, scoring a goal and assisting two others.

The Italian appears to tick many boxes for Postecoglou as a potentially threatening new full-back, and he's also been compared to Maldini by another Milan legend in Mauro Tassotti.

“I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet,” said Tassotti in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.

“Cambiaso is humble and serious."