As the focus shifts towards 2025, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly fearful that one of their transfer targets is currently talking to Arsenal instead in what would be quite the move.

Arsenal transfer news

For the first time under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are really finding out about just how deep the quality in their squad goes. The Gunners enter the North London derby without captain Martin Odegaard, without the suspended Declan Rice, without the injured Mikel Merino and without summer signing Riccardo Calafiori to leave them scratching their heads for options.

If they capitulate, questions will undoubtedly come over their summer transfer window and whether they signed enough depth. Calafiori, Merino and Raheem Sterling all arrived, but Odegaard's recent injury could highlight Arsenal's failure to sign an adequate backup in attacking midfield.

The Norway international is undoubtedly a difficult man to replace, such is his creative quality, but those in North London may just be regretting their failure to at least attempt to sign an alternative option.

However, they could yet make up for that regret by beating rivals Spurs to one particular target in 2025. According to Football Transfers, Spurs are now fearful that Eberechi Eze has been speaking to Arsenal or Manchester City instead of them and that he has had his head turned by the Premier League's leading clubs.

It came as a surprise to everyone that Eze didn't attract more interest in the summer window, including Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish who said via Sky Sports: "I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebbs in the same window and we didn't have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy's just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person."

"Outstanding" Eze would compete with Odegaard

Not many players in world football are capable of competing with Odegaard, but Eze is one of the select few. A player with plenty of creative flair who also has an eye for goal, Eze still looks destined for the top even without a move in the summer just gone and could yet join title contenders Arsenal in 2025, much to Spurs' disappointment.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Eberechi Eze Martin Odegaard Goals 11 8 Assists 4 10 Take-ons Completed 69 37 Key Passes 54 102

Looking at the numbers, Eze would offer Arsenal something slightly different to Odegaard. The England international is a far more direct player, whereas Odegaard's intricate passing often tells the story of his quality.

If the Gunners can combine the two then they may well find the key to unlocking the silverware that they have been craving. A lot could still happen, however, and with Manchester City sniffing around, Arsenal must act fast if they are to secure Eze's signature.

Whether it's January or next summer, there's no doubt that Eze has earned a big move and one that even Parish expected him to come close to in the last transfer window.