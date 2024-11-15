A member of Ange Postecoglou's squad has been contacted by an interested suitor ahead of the looming January transfer window, as they look to tempt him with a mid-season move away from Tottenham.

Postecoglou facing backlash amid inconsistent Spurs form

The general theme of Spurs' start to this season has been wild inconsistency.

While Tottenham chiefs are showing faith in Postecoglou, amid some doubts among the fan base over whether he is the right man for the helm, it is imperative that the Australian inspires a winning run right after the international break.

This last fortnight has seen the north Londoners beat both Man City and Aston Villa in statement displays, but they followed those excellent results up with humbling defeats against Galatasaray in the Europa League and struggling Ipswich Town - who secured their first win of the season against Postecoglou's side.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Crystal Palace also scraped their only victory of the Premier League campaign so far at the expense of Tottenham, and this trend needs to seriously change if Postecoglou is to challenge for major silverware this season.

“What I’ve been told is, is that he’s so desperate not to be seen as sort of an Australian caricature,” commentator Sam Matterface told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

“He doesn’t want to be Jesse Marsch 2, he doesn’t want people to throw the sort of Australian Ted Lasso thing at him.

“So he tries to sort of not be the playful, happy character and tries to be serious, that’s what I’ve been told. It doesn’t come across very well. And Mark Scott of Match of the Day has had two rather difficult exchanges with him in a couple of weeks. I know Crook and I have both had interesting exchanges with him as well over the last year.”

If their form continues in this manner, there is every reason to believe players could start to ponder jumping ship.

However, one player who may be looking for a way out as soon as possible is left-back Sergio Reguilon. The left-back, on a reported £120,000-per-week (MEN), is out of Postecoglou's plans and has been unable to contribute on the field.

Fenerbache open talks with Reguilon after José Mourinho demand

According to Turkish news outlet Sabah, former Spurs boss José Mourinho, who signed the Spaniard during his tenure at N17, has asked Fenerbache chiefs to sign a new left-back for his system.

In response, Fenerbahce have made contact with Reguilon personally, as they make their way through a list of targets for the role.

There are other reports which claim Reguilon could terminate his Spurs contract and leave months before it is set to expire in the summer, and if this were to happen, then the Turkish side could have a free deal on the cards. In any case, the 27-year-old's future appears far away from N17.