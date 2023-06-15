Following the Premier League fixtures release, Football FanCast has given you the rundown of Tottenham Hotspur's most notable matches in the upcoming 2023/24 season and how they could fare under new boss Ange Postecoglou, who will be keen to prove doubters wrong after making the move from Scottish champions Celtic.

What can we expect from Spurs this season?

Postecoglou will be eager to hold onto his prized asset Harry Kane, who notched 30 Premier League goals last term, despite a miserable campaign. The England international has been heavily linked with a move away, however, chairman Daniel Levy appears set to block any forthcoming offers for the 29-year-old.

For the first time since the 2009/10 season, Spurs will be without European football, which may even be welcomed. Playing in Europe can often serve as a big distraction to the Premier League, and it also takes a toll on the fitness of the squad, thus hindering their domestic form.

Spurs' aim must be to better their eighth-placed finish from last term, showing clear progression whilst doing so. Bringing the fans back onside is also vital, after a stately disconnect throughout much of last year.

When does the Premier League season start/finish?

The 2023/24 Premier League season begins at Turf Moor, with newly promoted Burnley hosting treble winners Manchester City on Friday, 11th August at 8pm. Spurs kick off their campaign two days later.

On Sunday, 19th May, all 20 teams play their final fixture of the campaign at 4pm.

Who are Spurs playing first?

The Lilywhites travel to west London to face Thomas Frank's Brentford, on Sunday, 13th August at 2pm. The Bees only finished a point behind Spurs last year, and could pose a real threat in Postecoglou's first game in charge.

The sides' last meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium saw Tottenham claim a 2-2 Boxing Day draw after coming back from two goals down.

When are Tottenham's most notable fixtures?

As previously mentioned, Spurs kick off the campaign at Brentford, before hosting Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on Saturday, 19th August in their first home game of the campaign.

The first north London derby takes place in autumn, with Arsenal hosting Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 23rd September. The reverse fixture is slated for Saturday, 27th April. The Gunners did the double over their bitter rivals last year.

On Boxing Day, which is a Tuesday this year, Postecoglou's side will be on the south coast, as they take on the high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

On the final day of the season, Spurs face newly promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

What are Spurs' pre-season fixtures?

West Ham United v Tottenham at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Kick-off: 12.00pm on Tuesday, July 18.

Leicester City v Tottenham at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok. Kick-off: 11am on Sunday, July 23.

Roma vs Tottenham at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang. Kick-off: 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 26.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

The north London club are leading the chase to sign Brentford shot-stopper David Raya, whilst moves for Leicester's James Maddison and Harvey Barnes could soon come to fruition. Conor Gallagher is another name being linked.

To keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, check out our Spurs transfer round-up page here.

FFC's prediction

Spurs, for much of the season, challenged for the top four last term. It was only until around March that the wheels started to fall off, with two different managers, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason, taking charge following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

The appointment of Postecoglou is exciting, and the brand of football is expected to be of a similar style to Mauricio Pochettino, who was a fan favourite at Tottenham.

If Kane stays, and the club manage to finalise deals for Raya and Maddison, the prospect of a top-six finish looks strong.

FFC predicts: 5th