Tottenham Hotspur have been left with a mountain to climb in the race for the Premier League top four, and there is a growing possibility they do not qualify for any European competition next season.

With just six games to go this season, Tottenham are six points behind Manchester United, who occupy fourth place, having also played two extra games, meaning they would need to go on a near-perfect run to secure Champions League football.

Given the shocking 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday, Spurs fans are unlikely to be feeling optimistic about the remainder of the campaign, but there is still plenty to play for. Here's how we expect their remaining games to finish:

Tottenham fixtures

27 April: Man United (h)

30 April: Liverpool (a)

6 May: Crystal Palace (h)

13 May: Aston Villa (a)

20 May: Brentford (h)

28 May: Leeds (a)

Tottenham v Man United

Cristian Stellini will be expecting a response from his side, after calling their performance in the opening 25 minutes against Newcastle "maybe the worst" he's ever seen, but they face tough opposition in Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent this season, suffering a heavy 7-0 defeat at Anfield, while also crashing out of the Europa League against Sevilla after losing 3-0 away from home in the second leg. That said, Erik ten Hag's side have already won the EFL Cup, and they booked their place in the FA Cup final after beating Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United have won the last four competitive meetings between the two sides, and we expect them to come away as narrow winners on Thursday night.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-1 Man United

Liverpool v Tottenham

After what is likely to be a tough test against Man United, the games do not get any easier for Stellini's side, as they face the difficult task of heading to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

The Reds are not enjoying the best of seasons, and it is unlikely they will be able to finish in the top four, but they have started to display signs of improvement in recent weeks, defeating Leeds United 6-1 away, following it up with a 3-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest.

Spurs have not recorded a victory against Jurgen Klopp's side since October 2017, losing eight and drawing three of the last 11 meetings between the two sides, and there is no indication that record will change.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

The Lilywhites will fancy their chances of picking up three points against a Crystal Palace side that were in danger of being relegated until recently, however it will not be easy by any means.

The Eagles are a much-improved side under the helm of Roy Hodgson, winning three and drawing one of their last four games to steer themselves well clear of the bottom three.

That said, Tottenham have largely been decent at home, even despite their poor recent form, winning five, drawing one, and losing one of their last seven games on their own patch, and they should be able to get over the line.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

There may be no worse time to be coming up against Aston Villa, as Unai Emery's side have won seven and drawn two of their last nine games.

The Villans have emerged as shock contenders for European football, currently sitting just two points behind Tottenham in the table, and if they keep playing at this level, it will be another very difficult task for Stellini's side.

Villa won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it would not be a surprise if they recorded a victory by the same scoreline on their own patch.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham

Tottenham v Brentford

Having been on a run of six games without a win at time of writing, Brentford are unlikely to have anything to play for near the end of May, meaning it is the perfect opportunity for Spurs to pick up three points.

In the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, the Lilywhites had to fight back from 2-0 down to pick up a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium, so it will not be an easy match by any means.

However, the north London club have won their last two home matches against the Bees in routine fashion, and given the disparity between the two teams, a similar result should be expected.

Prediction Tottenham 3-1 Brentford

Leeds v Tottenham

Tottenham's away form has been patchy all season, having acquired just 20 points from 16 games on their travels, last winning away in their trip to Fulham at the end of January, courtesy of a first-half Harry Kane strike.

Leeds have looked very poor as of late, particularly in their 6-1 drubbing against Liverpool earlier this month, but they could have it all to play for at this stage of the season, as they are currently embroiled in the relegation battle.

It is likely to be a spirited display from the Whites, and Elland Road will not be an easy place to go when so much could be resting on the game. As such, we think a draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Tottenham