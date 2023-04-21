Tottenham Hotspur have just two Premier League games remaining until their extremely disappointing campaign can be brought to an end.

Ryan Mason's men now officially have just a Europa League spot to play for as the final two games approach, with Manchester United now nine points out of reach and they have a game in hand.

This certainly won't have a positive effect on Harry Kane's chances of staying in north London, with the draw of Champions League football at another club surely proving too tempting.

Europa League is the best Spurs can hope for now but even that looks unlikely as Brighton have three games in hand and are just two points behind the Lilywhites, so things could get even worse.

The negative result puts even more pressure on Daniel Levy to make the right appointment next, as this is a club that should be challenging in and around the top four with the players at their disposal.

Nevertheless, we have taken a closer look at how the final two games will shape up for Ryan Mason's side...

Tottenham fixtures

20 May: Brentford (h)

28 May: Leeds (a)

Tottenham v Brentford

In what will be the last home game of the season for Spurs, it's important that the players give the fans something to shout about and end on a high, as things have been far from good enough recently.

Brentford are no pushovers and will be desperate to finish further inside the top 10, with the opportunity still there to mathematically move ahead of Spurs should they win their final three games and results go their way.

The Lilywhites have conceded 17 goals in their last six games, so we expect the threat of Ivan Toney prove too much for a shaky Spurs defence, with a couple of goals for the Bees. But, in what may be Harry Kane's last home game for the club, he will surely be desperate to end it with a bang in front of the home fans, should he have his eyes on an exit.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Brentford

Leeds v Tottenham

The season ends with a trip to Leeds United at the end of May, which will be a massive occasion for Sam Allardyce's side. The Whites will still be very much fighting relegation, with a win more than likely required.

It could turn out to be quite an awkward day for the Lilywhites as Elland Road can be a daunting place to go on any day, let alone when the club's Premier League status is likely on the line.

And, with Spurs likely having very little to play for with things possibly out of their hands if Brighton win their game in hand, it could be an afternoon that sees a weakened side and you would have to question whether some players' heads will be in it.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Tottenham

Predicted run-in points: 1/6

Predicted total points: 58

Permutations: What do Spurs have to play for?

If Tottenham win against Brenford?

Keep their Europa League and Conference League hopes alive.

Aston Villa still trail regardless of whether they win, unless they score two more goals than Spurs.

Pressure still on Brighton to win their game in hand, though they could already be ahead.

If Tottenham draw against Brentford?

Aston Villa potentially move ahead of the Lilywhites, as well as Brighton moving ahead if they haven't already as they're due to play tomorrow and midweek.

Sit in eighth position possibly, which would be disastrous.

If Tottenham lose against Brentford?