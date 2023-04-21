Tottenham have seven Premier League fixtures left this season as they look to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football in 2023/24.

It has been a rocky campaign in north London, with Spurs getting rid of Antonio Conte after what proved to be a turbulent time as manager. At the same time, they have had to witness Arsenal topping the table, so it hasn't been the happiest of years.

There is still reason for optimism, however, with a top-four finish far from out of the question, but they will need to finish the season strongly for that to happen. Here's how we think their remaining seven games will pan out.

Tottenham fixtures

23 April: Newcastle (a)

27 April: Man United (h)

30 April: Liverpool (a)

6 May: Crystal Palace (h)

13 May: Aston Villa (a)

20 May: Brentford (h)

28 May: Leeds (a)

Newcastle v Tottenham

After the bitter disappointment of losing 3-2 at home to Bournemouth last weekend, Spurs have a huge game to look forward to on Sunday. They head to Newcastle United for a meeting that could be pivotal in the fight for Champions League football, with defeat for the visitors potentially fatal.

The north Londoners have to head to St James' Park in bullish spirits, looking to win but being content with a draw, and if they can avenge their 2-1 loss earlier in the campaign, it would feel like a massive three points.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham

Tottenham v Man United

The big games are coming thick and fast for Spurs, whose next home fixture is against Manchester United. The Red Devils are in a strong position in terms of securing a top-four place, but they can't afford to let up with others looking to catch them.

From a Tottenham perspective, that has to be considered a must-win game, allowing them to gain ground on their rivals and take momentum with them into final five matches. There have been too many insipid home games to mention this season, and if this goes the same way, the home faithful will not be amused.

But getting the better of United will be a tall order, and we think Spurs would do well claim all three points.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool v Tottenham

As if Newcastle and Man United back-to-back wasn't enough for Spurs, they then head to a Liverpool side who look to have found their groove again. The Reds have disappointed greatly in 2022/23, having started as title contenders, but they are still devastating when they click, as shown in their 6-1 demolition of Leeds.

This will be a huge test of Tottenham's mettle, with the Anfield crowd sure to be in good voice in a must-win match for the hosts, and if the visitors haven't picked up points in the two games prior, only a win will do. That feels unlikely, though.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

As last, an easier fixture arrives for Spurs, although having said that, they could be playing Crystal Palace at a terrible time. The Eagles have excelled since Roy Hodgson returned for another stint as manager, and they would surely love to dent a London rival's European aspirations.

It is certainly easy to envisage Cristian Stellini's side coming a cropper at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but they won 4-0 at Selhurst Park earlier in the season and three more points will simply be essential here.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

It really is a taxing end to the season for Spurs, and the trip to Aston Villa in May has the potential to be extremely awkward. The Villans have shone under Unai Emery, winning five Premier League games in a row at the time of writing, and the visitors will do very well to pick up all three points.

If Stellini's men slip up against the likes of Newcastle, Man United and Liverpool, it is no exaggeration to say that they could even be behind Villa when the two teams meet, further highlighting the importance of the match.

As a result, it could make for a scrappy affair.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham

Tottenham v Brentford

A May game at home to a mid-table team with little to play for is about the best you can ask for in a top-four battle - that's what Spurs will likely face when they host Brentford in their last home fixture of the season.

Anything other than a win here will simply not be good enough, which isn't to say that the Bees can't be a huge threat on their day, as highlighted by a testing 2-2 draw in west London on Boxing Day, but with Spurs almost certain to be fighting for something, we expect the side to turn up.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Brentford

Leeds v Tottenham

The season ends with a trip to Leeds United at the end of May, which has the potential to be a massive occasion for both sides. The Whites could still be fighting relegation at this point, while Spurs will surely be attempting to qualify for a European competition of some kind.

It certainly looks an awkward one on paper for Tottenham, especially if Leeds have to win - although that could aid them if it leads to an open game. The hope is that Champions League football is in Spurs' hands by this point, although it would be just like them to blow it on the last day.

With plenty likely to be riding on the result, a raucous Elland Road crowd could play a part in Spurs' undoing.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Tottenham