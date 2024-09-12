Tottenham Hotspur are frontrunners to sign a "mind-blowing" new forward for manager Ange Postecoglou, who could join in a very shrewd move.

Spurs prepare to host Arsenal in North London Derby this weekend

It's been a mixed start to the new Premier League season for Postecoglou and co, who have watched Spurs win one, draw one and lose one from their opening three top flight matches.

A 1-1 opening weekend draw away to Leicester City was swiftly followed by a dominant 4-0 victory over Everton, but Postecoglou's side were soon dealt their first defeat of the new campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

A tough next test awaits Spurs, as they prepare to host Arsenal in a mouth-watering North London Derby clash on Sunday. Postecoglou could have both Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke back for Arsenal, with the star duo both forced to sit out their loss on Tyneside.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Richarlison is expected to be unavailable for Tottenham's next game, though, with the Brazilian picking up an injury in training just before the trip to Newcastle. Postecoglou claimed that Richarlison is likely to miss the next few weeks as a result, but another worry comes in the form of midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The former Brighton star limped off injured in the second half of Mali's 1-0 win over African minnows Eswatini on international duty, coming after he scored the only goal of the game. Bissouma is now a doubt for Tottenham's game against Arsenal as a result, with both supporters and Postecoglou anxiously waiting for an official diagnosis of his injury.

It is unclear who would replace the 28-year-old, if he is indeed absent on Sunday, but either one of Rodrigo Bentancur or summer signing Archie Gray are surely contenders to partner Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison in midfield.

As Postecoglou ponders how best to set up his team for one of the most important games of their season, technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team will be continuing Tottenham's transfer planning for 2025 behind-the-scenes.

Tottenham could sign Jonathan David with offer of just around £100,000-per-week

Lille star Jonathan David, who is set to be a free agent next summer, is attracting interest from N17 - and for obvious reasons.

Only Kylian Mbappe scored more Ligue 1 goals than the Canadian last season, and David has been one of France's most prolific goalscorers these last few years. It is perhaps surprising that the 24-year-old hasn't sealed a Premier League move yet, but that time could be drawing near.

According to Tutto Juve, Tottenham are among the frontrunners to sign David from Lille, who can agree to join Spurs for nothing next summer on a pre-contract in January.

It's added that Spurs and other interested sides only need to offer the striker - who's been called "mind-blowing" Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - around £100,000-per-week to convince him to join.