As the Premier League season kicks on and the transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, Tottenham could yet enjoy a busy end to the summer.

Still looking to make reinforcements with the money earned from Harry Kane's departure and needing to shift several players out to balance the squad, the Lilywhites could kill two birds with one stone...

What's the latest on Eric Dier and Tosin Adarabioyo?

According to reports, Spurs' interest in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has left the Cottagers in a position to potentially pursue a deal for Eric Dier this summer, who has emerged as Marco Silva's choice at the London club.

Adarabioyo reportedly only wants to join AS Monaco, but Fulham's reluctance to sell to the Ligue 1 club is due to the fact that they want to sign Dier and hope to use their own defender in a part-swap deal to smooth things over - they would much prefer to do a deal with Spurs.

Adarabioyo's preference for a Monaco move makes a deal complicated, but it certainly looks like one to keep an eye on as the transfer window comes to an end, and the two clubs have a good relationship, as per RMC Sport, via Sport Witness.

Should Spurs swap Dier for Adarabioyo?

Losing 29-year-old Dier and replacing him with 25-year-old Adarabioyo would certainly be an upgrade for the Lilywhites, especially if Ange Postecoglou doesn't particularly rate the current Spurs man, having left him out of his plans so far.

The Fulham defender has earned plenty of deserved praise from current manager Silva, too, who said, via TBR Football: “And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him. Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected.”

Meanwhile, Dier struggled in the previous campaign, as the Lilywhites failed to qualify for European football altogether. The England international featured heavily for the North London club, making 33 appearances, and was a regular feature in some of the club's more humiliating results.

Statistically speaking, when compared to Adarabioyo last season, as per FBref, Dier made fewer progressive passes, fewer progressive carries, and fewer clearances per 90. Of course, Dier's ability to play in midfield, and in defence, could prove to be a major benefit for Fulham, but there's no doubt Spurs would be getting the player with the higher ceiling.

Even Pep Guardiola has spoken glowlingly about the 6 foot 5 ace, saying back in 2021: "He's a guy for the academy, finally, he took his position in the Premier League and we are more than delighted the level he's showing. He deserves it, he's an exceptional person and a good footballer."

With Micky van de Ven starting his Spurs career in impressive fashion and Cristian Romero seemingly ironing the rash moments out of his game, Postecoglou could have a superb group of centre-backs all approaching their primes if they can complete a swap deal for Adarabioyo.