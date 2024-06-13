Tottenham could offload one of their senior players for just £17 million as a major European club enter talks to sign him.

Players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer

Ange Postecoglou was upfront in his verdict that Spurs need to undergo drastic change this summer, with the transfer window set to officially open on Friday.

A host of Spurs players have already been linked with the exit door, as chairman Daniel Levy and Postecoglou swing the axe in ruthless fashion. They'll be glad to rid Tottenham of Tanguy Ndombele's previous £200,000-per-week wages, with the club announcing on Wednesday that they mutually agreed to terminate the Frenchman's contract a year early.

It is believed that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is keen to follow Ndombele out of the Spurs exit door. The Denmark international, who actually featured 39 times in all competitions for the Lilywhites last season, made the overwhelming majority of his appearances off the bench.

As such, the 28-year-old is pursuing regular opportunities to start as a mainstay, with Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce linked in the last week.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's all-time stats in all competitions for Tottenham The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 184 Goals 10 Assists 16 Bookings 27 Red cards 0 Minutes played 13,683

Alongside the midfielder, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma and Manor Solomon have all been named by various reports as players who could be sold by Spurs over the summer window.

Another senior Tottenham ace who may well cut ties with the club, and is said to be attracting real interest from Serie A, is right-back Emerson Royal.

European heavyweights AC Milan have been heavily linked, and are in talks over a deal for the Brazilian, who saw his game time more limited under Postecoglou last term. The stellar form of Pedro Porro has resulted in his lack of starting opportunities, and it is believed Spurs chiefs are set to tell Emerson to find a new club.

Tottenham gift Milan £17 million asking price in Emerson Royal talks

As per Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Tottenham have gifted Milan the chance to sign Emerson for £17 million - as they grant a discount on his original asking price.

Spurs began negotiations with a £25 million price for the 25-year-old, but are now willing to slash that valuation by around £8 million. Talks are said to be going positively, and Levy's willingness to lower his demands for Emerson means a deal could well be done soon.

The 10-cap Brazil international has made just over 100 appearances in all competitions since joining Tottenham from Barcelona in 2021, but this summer could well be his last at N17.