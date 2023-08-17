Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen his forward line and fill the void left by Harry Kane and could turn to one of Europe's most exciting young strikers to succeed the England international, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news?

Enjoying a fruitful summer, Lilywhites boss Postecoglou has added Ashley Phillips, James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, losing talisman Kane to Bayern Munich has left a bitter taste in the mouth for Spurs in the infancy of Postecoglou's project being designed in N17 and a replacement figure will be needed to enthuse a fan base who want to see major progress on the field.

According to 90min, Tottenham have failed in an inquiry to Brighton & Hove Albion surrounding Irish youngster Evan Ferguson, who has already notched 11 goals in 30 senior matches on the South Coast.

The same outlet claim that talks between Tottenham and Gent have taken place regarding the availability of Nigerian striker Gift Orban amid speculation surrounding his immediate future in Belgium.

Football Insider indicate that Spurs' scouts have been 'blown away' by Orban's exploits at Gent and feel that he has 'huge potential' to succeed in the Premier League.

Across his entire career, Orban has netted 44 goals and laid on nine assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano confirmed that Orban is a name that is 'on the list' of attacking targets that Postecoglou is considering this summer.

Romano stated: “So, Gift Orban is a player that they have on the list, for sure. They like and appreciate him, they have been scouting him for a long time so, for sure, he’s a player on the list. And the player is really keen on a Premier League move so that could be positive for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur sign and who could leave the club?

Speaking to Betfair via Football London, former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has signalled that his old side should look to Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku as a surprise replacement for Kane.

The 42-year-old stated: "I heard that Romelu Lukaku was a potential candidate. He's an interesting option. If the problems he's been having at former clubs are resolved, then why not? He's underrated. He can score goals wherever he goes. He has to play because, if he doesn't, then he won't be happy and there will be problems for Spurs."

According to The Independent, Nottingham Forest have set a £40 million price tag for Wales international Brennan Johnson amid interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford.

On the contrary, Tottenham fringe defender Djed Spence could depart the club on loan and it is believed that both Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen on the 23-year-old, according to Football League World.

Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are willing to offer Colombian central defender Davinson Sanchez an escape route away from Tottenham and will consider making an offer in the coming days, as per Foot Marcato.