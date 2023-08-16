Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur will step up their pursuit of one of Europe's most exciting young prospects this week and talks between the player and club are 'expected to progress', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news?

Spurs have enjoyed a productive transfer window in N17 regarding incomings, with Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips pitching up in north London so far, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, star man Harry Kane has departed Tottenham for a fee in the region of £100 million to seek a new challenge at Bayern Munich, as per The Guardian, leaving Richarlison and Argentine youngster Veliz as viable forward options for Ange Postecoglou.

Kane stated that he hasn't closed the door on a potential return to Tottenham somewhere down the line on social media, stating: "It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon."

Identifying his replacement will now be of paramount importance to Spurs boss Postecoglou and Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson has emerged as a serious target to succeed the England international; however, he may cost in the region of £45 million to prize away from the Tricky Trees, according to Telegraph Sport.

One other name who has been mentioned in connection with Tottenham quite heavily this window is Gent striker Gift Orban and they are said to be readying a bid for the Nigerian youngster, as per The Evening Standard.

Football Insider claim that Orban has left Tottenham scouts 'blown away' due to his exploits in Belgium and his 'huge potential' has given club chiefs belief that he could fill the huge shoes of Kane for many years to come.

Orban has enjoyed a fruitful career in front of goal so far, registering 44 goals and nine assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has revealed that Orban's proposed move to Spurs is 'expected to progress' in the coming days.

Jones stated: "I expect them to make three signings. I don't think that has changed in the past week.

"A move for Orban is still alive and that is expected to progress by the middle of this week. That is what I was told over the weekend.

"Obviously, Richarlison is going to get more chances this season and, in front of goal, Postecoglou is hopeful that he can start to deliver. That will be interesting."

What now for Tottenham Hotspur?

Cited by The Evening Standard, Postecoglou has indicated that shifting players off the wage bill will be a big part of his plans for the rest of the window, stating: “Over the next three weeks the priority is to trim the squad down and see where we're at and then fill the gaps where we need to fill the gaps.”

According to 90min, Eric Dier could become a casualty of Postecoglou's first window in charge amid interest in his services from several clubs around Europe and further afield, including Crystal Palace, Celtic, AS Monaco, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Al Nassr.

Gianluca Di Marzio via The Sun claim that Tottenham veteran Hugo Lloris could be on his way to Serie A giants Lazio as a potential replacement for Luis Maximiano.

Tanguy Ndombele is on a list of unwanted players at Spurs and Turkish clubs Fenerbache and Galatasaray are keen to offer him an escape route from his current circumstances, as per The Sun.