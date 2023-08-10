Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur look set to firm up their interest in a promising forward as speculation over Harry Kane's future at the club continues to rumble on, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur and who have they lined up to come in?

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham have accepted a bid close to £100 million for Kane from Bayern Munich and have now left him with the final decision of whether he wants to leave for the German champions or stay at his boyhood club.

An 'agreement in principle' has been reached between both clubs and could earn up to £400,000 per week at Thomas Tuchel's side if he chooses to seek a new challenge, which would be a significant upgrade on his current £200k-a-week pay packet.

The Times claim that regardless of whether Kane is to stay or leave Tottenham this summer, Gent striker Gift Orban, who has been hailed as "incredible", is being lined up by Ange Postecoglou and would come in to compete with Richarlison for a starting position.

Two other players are expected to come in at Spurs this window after Orban, who has started off 2023/24 with five goals in three appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that contact has been initiated by Tottenham regarding Orban and they would be willing to pay in the region of €30 million (£26 million) to acquire the Nigerian striker.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that any deal for Orban to join Tottenham is not dependent on the future of Kane.

Jones stated: "It would be amiss to totally steer clear of the Kane situation in this column. Of course it is the main talking point around the club, no matter how hard you try to ignore it.

"If he is to leave then it has always been the case that a buying club would have to at least get close to the £120million mark but as part of any deal that would tempt Spurs into selling it would also have to be that a huge chunk of the cash is paid up front.

"Spurs’ preference all summer has been to hold onto the player but whether he stays or goes there is another forward being lined up to come into the club and that is Gift Orban.

"The deal has been mooted over the past few days and well-informed insiders are indicating now that the 21-year-old is indeed being primed to land in North London - reliable Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has confirmed that the north London club could be willing to pay as much as €30m (£26m) for him."

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Ultimately, the saga involving Kane's future has hogged the limelight this summer as Postecoglou prepares his side for the new campaign and a resolution to the situation will be beneficial to everyone, even if white smoke arises amid Bayern Munich's heavy advances.

According to The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson has been considered as a like-for-like replacement for Kane and could command a fee of around £50 million.

Cited by The Evening Standard, Spurs boss Postecoglou has also detailed plans to bring in a new central defender before the window closes, as he stated in the aftermath of his side's pre-season friendly defeat to Barcelona: “Yeah potentially [signing another central defender]. Again we’ve got to make sure that we keep the squad manageable and see what happens with outgoings, but yeah the potential is there to bring in one more.”

Torino defender Perr Schuurs has been discussed internally by Tottenham chiefs as a potential option to add some further depth to their backline, according to transfer guru Romano.