Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as a report shares some news on the striker this week.

Spurs targeting new forward for Postecoglou

Reports in the last few weeks have indicated that Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his forward options in 2025, despite bringing in striker Dominic Solanke and players like Dejan Kulusevski enjoying a fine start to the new Premier League season.

Spurs have been monitoring Espanyol forward Javi Puado, who played a major role in their climb back up to La Liga last season, as an option in the new year - with the Spaniard's contract expiring next summer, meaning he could be available for a cheap January fee.

Meanwhile, closer to home, it is believed Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is a transfer target for Tottenham, as well as other elite English sides, following his exceptional start to 2024/2025. The Ghanaian has scored three goals and bagged an assist over his opening eight top-flight matches so far, attracting attention from north London.

In an attacking sense, Postecoglou's side have actually been one of England's best sides so far - with only league champions Man City scoring more goals than them in the league so far this season.

However, one or two injuries to key forwards could threaten to severely derail Tottenham. Strength in depth is imperative if Postecoglou wants to challenge for the league at some point during his tenure, potentially leading to their pursuit of fresh attacking options.

It is believed they're after another out-and-out striker to rotate with £65 million summer signing Solanke, and Ipswich's Delap is a prime target amid his impressive form for the newly promoted side.

The former Man City gem has scored four goals in nine appearances so far, with CaughtOffside now sharing a boost for Spurs in their chase for him. They write that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Delap, putting them ahead of other interested clubs, and it is believed the Lilywhites are "particularly keen" on striking a deal for the Englishman.

Delap is believed to command a fairly reasonable price tag of around £33 million too, with Postecoglou and co weighing up a move for him as soon as January.

“He’s had a brilliant start,” said pundit Glenn Murray on Sunday’s Match of the Day 2.

“I think one of the things that’s thrown at newly-promoted clubs is a lack of goals and that worry. He’s been exceptional. He’s always lively, always on the move. What I like about him is that he’s never really marked, he’s always moving and finding that yard of space. If he keeps putting in performances like that, he might just be the difference between Ipswich being a Premier League team at the end of the season and not.

“I think if you can hit double figures in a newly-promoted side, that’s a success. If you’re hitting 12, 14, I think that’s exceptional. For me, I think he’s stepped up. He obviously came for a lot of money from Manchester City’s reserves, effectively. He’s out there to prove himself.

“He’s served his dues, he’s been out on loan a few times, he’s learned his trade and he’s learned about the game. Now we’re seeing him start to compete at this level and looking like he could be the difference.”