Tottenham Hotspur are bracing themselves for January approaches over signing a "very strong" player in Ange Postecoglou's squad, and the club have given hope to interested sides that he could now be available for transfer in the new year.

Ange Postecoglou under growing pressure at Tottenham

Spurs' failure to make use of their two-goal advantage cost them dearly on Sunday, with Chelsea running out eventual 4-3 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to extend the home side's miserable run of form.

Their defeat to Enzo Maresca's high-flying Chelsea side means Tottenham have won just once in their last seven matches across all competitions - including losses to Ipswich Town, Roma and Bournemouth - which has piled pressure on Postecoglou heading into 2025.

This time last year, Postecoglou broke the record for best start ever made by a new manager in the Premier League - picking up 26 points from his first 10 top flight games in charge - but the honeymoon period is now well and truly over.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

Postecoglou was involved in a confrontation with supporters after full-time whistle against Bournemouth, and some reports have suggested that Tottenham are targeting Kieran McKenna from Ipswich as a top managerial target, should they decide to hand their current boss his P45.

Reliable media sources have since shared that Postecoglou is safe from the Tottenham axe for now, as chairman Daniel Levy takes their mounting injury crisis under consideration.

However, if results continue in this fashion, then it may not remain that way for much longer.

Postecoglou also wants Spurs to sign reinforcements in January, according to talkSPORT, and this could be pivotal in determining just how strongly the north Londoners finish this otherwise disappointing campaign so far.

It is also an opportunity for the club to rid themselves of deadwood, with left-back Sergio Reguilon among the chief contenders to leave Spurs when the transfer window reopens in under four weeks time.

Another full-back struggling to battle his way into Postecoglou's plans, despite recently being handed a new deal, is defender Djed Spence.

The 24-year-old was handed a slot back in the squad after his pre-season form, but has only played a minute of Premier League action since early October.

Tottenham give clubs hope they could sell Djed Spence in January

According to GiveMeSport, the former Genoa loanee is unlikely to be handed a run of first-team minutes over these next few weeks, with star right-back Pedro Porro firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

This has apparently given interested clubs hope that Tottenham could sell Spence in the January window, and it is believed the north Londoners are fully expecting approaches from suitors next month.

They've been put on red alert over his availability and the real possibility they could reach an agreement with Spurs, which is interesting when you factor in reports that Postecoglou is eyeing a January move for Brighton starlet Tariq Lamptey.

Their links with a new right-back of Lamptey's ilk could spell danger for Spence, who has been called a "very strong" defender by Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.