Tottenham have handed a member of their first team a late transfer ultimatum as they look to trim their squad further in the final days of transfer windows around the globe.

Tottenham's summer transfers - trimming the fat

There was plenty of activity in north London over the summer, with Ange Postecoglou's side seeing several players leave and breaking their transfer record as they look to improve on their fifth placed Premier League finish from last season.

Four new first team players arrived, headlined by Dominic Solanke, who made the switch from Bournemouth to Tottenham in a deal worth £65m, a club record deal for the Lilywhites and a record sale for Bournemouth.

They also shelled out £60m on Championship pair Archie Gray (20-years-old) and Wilson Odobert (19-years-old), while Lucas Bergvall joined as part of an agreement completed in January, setting the club back a further £8.5m. But there were plenty of exits too. Midfielder Oliver Skipp left to join Leicester City, while Emerson Royal joined AC Milan and Joe Rodon completed a permanent move to Leeds United.

Giovani Lo Celso also completed a late move to Real Betis and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg swapped Tottenham for Marseille. Elsewhere, all of Japhet Tanganga, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy N'dombele were released and Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil both left on loan.

It followed a clear plan of removing deadwood, with few of those let go having featured heavily for Postecoglou during his first season in charge.

Starts under Ange by Tottenham's 2024 summer exits Player Starts (all competitions) Oliver Skipp 7 Emerson Royal 13 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 10 Giovanni Lo Celso 6 Manor Solomon 3 Ivan Perisic 1 Bryan Gil 2 Other 0

Defender given Turkey transfer ultimatum

Now, The Sunday People [via Football Insider] report that Sergio Reguilon has been given a transfer ultimatum by Spurs in recent days not dissimilar to Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's. Both left-backs are out of favour at their current sides and need to complete a move away, with Turkey the only nation whose transfer window remains open (it closes on Friday September 13th).

The Spaniard is down to the final year of his £53,000 per week deal and Ange Postecoglou has deemed him surplus to requirements, leaving him out of the club's UEFA Europa League squad for the first half of the season.

He spent last season out on loan with Manchester United and then Brentford, with his performances for the Red Devils coming in for plenty of praise.

"Reguilon’s done fantastic getting forward. He’s a good athlete with his forward runs. He’s been up and down [the flank]," Owen Hargreaves explained on TNT sport after Manchester United's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, he is now facing months without first team football should he stay in north London, with Spurs having tried to sell him "throughout the summer" and now turning to Turkey as a last resort. With Chilwell also eyeing a move to Turkey, a late deal could be a tricky one to strike, but it is the Spaniard's last chance at regular football in the prime of his career.