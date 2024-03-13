Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made a decision on the future of a "terrific" player as Spurs give the green-light for him to leave this summer.

Spurs players linked with summer exits

As the Lilywhites chase a top four finish to round off a terrific debut season in the dugout for Postecoglou, certain members of the squad have played more of a bit-part role under the Australian.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of the casualties of Postecoglou's reign, and has been tipped to leave this summer with the vast majority of his appearances coming from the substitute's bench.

Once a mainstay under Antonio Conte, Hojbjerg's future could be far away Spurs. The same can be said for young forward Bryan Gil, who elected to remain at Tottenham in January but cannot quite battle his way into Postecoglou's first team.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

World Cup winner Giovani Lo Celso has also struggled for consistent game time, while a plethora of senior players face uncertain futures this summer when they return from loan spells away.

Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Troy Parrott and Joe Rodon are all set to return to Spurs after their temporary stints, and the latter is a particularly interesting case.

Reports have suggested that Rodon is keen to make his Leeds United move permanent after an impressive campaign in the Championship, where he's made 34 appearances as a mainstay of their promotion push.

The Wales international has struggled to really cement himself in Spurs' plans since he made the move from Swansea City in 2020, and an update has emerged on Tottenham's stance over selling the player.

Tottenham green-light Rodon exit with Ange ready to let him go

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham are ready to give the green-light for Rodon to join Leeds permanently this summer.

Postecoglou is apparently willing to let him go as well, with Leeds "desperate" to keep the defender who's been simply pivotal over the course of 2023/2024. Going by these updates, Rodon is definitely not likely to be a Tottenham player past this summer.

“Joe is a terrific player," said compatriot Ben Davies. "Every time I play with him with Wales he is very solid, good on the ball and I think we have a good understanding. To see him have success at Leeds, it really does make me happy.

“Joe is one of my best mates in football, so we speak all the time. He is the type of player that, when he is at somewhere he is feeling valued and he is getting a good run of games, he is a really, really good defender and I think he is showing that right now."