Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has given the green-light for his side to make a potential move for one £120,000-per-week Tottenham ace this summer.

Tottenham seal Solanke signing with Emerson leaving

It's been a busy few days at Spurs with manager Ange Postecoglou getting his top striker target through the door, while simultaneously waving goodbye to a regular of last season.

Tottenham sealed a £65 million deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, which the club announced on Saturday. The Englishman, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, comes in to bolster Postecoglou's forward options and replace former star Harry Kane.

"It's a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine, so I'm delighted to start and meet all the boys and get started," Solanke told Spurs TV (via BBC).

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

"What excites me most about the club is how ambitious it is. A great manager, great players and I feel like [Spurs] will definitely suit my style of play as well so I can't wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou admitted that Solanke is a player he was very keen to get through the door at N17, tipping the 26-year-old to be a great fit in his Spurs side.

“He was obviously one I was very keen to get in," said Postecoglou on signing Solanke.

"It took a while to get it over the line but I think he will be a great fit for us in terms of the player he is and the point of his career where he is at. I think he will be a good fit. As I said, we are a bit light in that front third in terms of adding quality not just to the squad but also to our team. He certainly does that. Pleased to get him on board and we have a week and a bit to work with him.”

Amid their completed deal for Solanke, Spurs managed to trim their squad of one more player, as defender Emerson Royal finally seals his move to AC Milan from Tottenham after what felt like months of talks.

Hansi Flick green-lights Barcelona move for Sergio Reguilon

After the Brazilian, it appears another Tottenham full-back is attracting interest from an elite European club, with Sergio Reguilon on Barcelona's radar.

The £120,000-per-week ace is seemingly surplus to requirements and has been linked with a move away all summer. Reguilon spent last campaign on two half-season loan spells at Man United and Brentford respectively, with his contract also expiring next year.

Spanish news outlet Sport now have an update on his future, claiming Barcelona boss Flick has approved a swoop for Reguilon, as the Catalans turn their attention to the 27-year-old with talks to sign Joao Cancelo from Man City going nowhere.

While he has had a mixed time in the Premier League, Reguilon was voted La Liga's 2019/2020 best left-back while on loan at Sevilla, so he has proven experience in the Spanish top flight.

This may well be in Barca's thinking amid their search for a new left-back, so this transfer could be one to watch.