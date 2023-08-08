Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur are more 'likely' to replace Harry Kane with a striker they can develop over the coming years at Hotspur Way, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur and who could step into his shoes in N17?

According to Sky Sports, negotiations are continuing between Bayern Munich and Tottenham after the German giants saw their 'final' bid of €100 million [£86 million], including add-ons, rejected for England international Kane and now it remains to be seen what their next move will be.

Kane had just one year left on his £200k-a-week contract at Spurs and is believed to want a quick resolution to his future as his wife is expecting to give birth to another child and is unable to travel due to being heavily pregnant.

Despite his future at Tottenham being unclear, Kane hit the back of the net four times in the Lilywhites' recent 5-1 pre-season victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in north London, prompting chants of 'we want you to stay' by the home support, as per BBC Sport.

The Daily Mail claim that Kane has set a deadline of this Sunday when Spurs will take on Brentford in their opening match of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign for Bayern Munich to complete a deal, or he will commit his future to his current employers for a further year.

Potential replacements for Kane have been another matter on everyone's lips and it is said that Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, Genk striker Gift Orban and Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel are on a three-man shortlist of up-and-coming attackers who could succeed the 30-year-old in N17, as per the same outlet.

Although, the striker is expecting to stay at Spurs, so it remains to be seen as to what will happen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Spurs could look to sign a 'project' striker to work with for the coming years as an alternative to Kane.

In conversation, Brown also touched on the Lilywhites' interest in Nigerian striker Orban, though he doesn't believe that the 21-year-old would represent an exciting acquisition.

He stated: "Yeah, nobody is going to be getting too excited if they see that as a straight replacement for Kane, I don't think it would be.

"I do think that Spurs would be looking to replace Kane's goals in a variety of areas and that they wouldn't go for one massively high-profile signing as a direct replacement.

"I think it's more likely that they sign more of a project striker. Someone they can develop and work with and that perhaps that role is rotated or maybe even they switch the system without Kane and try to play with more than one forward."

Who else have Tottenham Hotspur looked at this window?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham could be set to announce a minimum of six more additions this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to alter the fabric of the side he inherited earlier this year upon arrival from Scottish champions Celtic.

O Jogo via The Sun claim that Porto striker Mehdi Taremi could arrive at north London after Spurs initiated contact with his representatives over a potential transfer that could be worth in the region of £17 million.

talkSPORT reported last month that Tottenham were keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this window and it remains to be seen whether he will become available for transfer as Mauricio Pochettino's men try to push through deals for Moises Caicedo and Tyler Adams.

In terms of player sales, Tottenham look to have put Tanguy Ndombele and Djed Spence up for sale as Postecoglou aims to streamline his squad between now and the end of the window, as per The Evening Standard.