Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's future hangs in the balance and it would be 'crazy' not to sell him this summer from a financial standpoint, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

According to The Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are 'increasingly confident' that they will be able to land Kane this summer in spite of seeing a £70 million offer for the England international rebuffed this window.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been instructed by owner Joe Lewis, who is facing criminal charges for insider trading in the United States, that he must sell Kane this window rather than allowing him to run down his £200k-a-week contract until 2024, where he would then be able to leave on a free transfer.

Telegraph Sport understand that Bayern Munich are now set to ramp up their efforts to sign Kane and have sent two of their executives, Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe, on a private jet to London to hold face-to-face talks with Spurs' hierarchy over a deal for Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain had reportedly been keen to acquire Kane; however, it is said that the 30-year-old doesn't want to move to the French capital.

BILD via The Evening Standard have now delivered an update that the private jet Dreesen and Neppe were meant to travel on to London was cancelled on Thursday night; nevertheless, this is thought to be linked to Bayern Munich fans identifying and tracking the jet on flight-tracking technology, which had then been shared to social media.

Last term, Kane was in superb form for Spurs, registering 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Tottenham would be 'crazy' not to sell Kane this summer as it is the last chance they will get to recoup a sizeable fee for his services if he doesn't sign a new contract.

Brown stated: "That position makes sound, financial sense for Spurs. It doesn't seem like Kane is willing to sign a new contract and if that is the case, this is the last chance Spurs have to receive a decent fee for him.

"In purely financial terms, it would be crazy not to sell him, frankly. Obviously, he's such a great player and such an amazing goalscorer that from purely footballing terms, it would seem crazy to let him go.

"But I genuinely think that this summer is when Kane leaves Spurs. It feels like the stars are aligned for it now."

Who could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur?

Football Insider report that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be under consideration by Tottenham as a potential replacement for Kane and is available to move this summer due to the Italian giants being in the midst of financial difficulty.

Spurs will likely face competition for the Serbia international from Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking for a new forward in the window.

The Independent claim that Flamengo striker Pedro is on a list of targets as Kane's future continues to dominate the headlines in N17 and he feels he is finally ready to play for a sizeable European side four years on from a spell at Fiorentina.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Spurs have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani over a deal that could be worth €80 million and the France international would be keen to move to north London.