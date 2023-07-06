Tottenham Hotspur are remaining calm despite rumours linking talisman Harry Kane with a move away from north London this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have made an offer to Kane to extend his contract in N17, which would see his current weekly pay packet of £200,000 per week increase significantly at the Lilywhites.

Despite this, Kane has 'no immediate intention to sign' a new deal while the transfer window remains open amid interest from Bayern Munich in his services.

As per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich executive board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is leading the Bundesliga champions' pursuit of Kane. The German giants are said to be trying to 'decipher' whether Spurs would be willing to part ways with their prize this summer.

Tottenham have communicated that Kane is not for sale at any price this off-season and look likely to resist any incoming bids for the England international; however, Bayern Munich hold an internal belief that Kane would pick them over any other potential suitors if he was allowed to leave by Ange Postecoglou.

The Daily Mail cite that Spurs turned down an opening offer from the German giants worth an initial £60 million plus add-ons taking the bid to just shy of £70 million.

Bayern Munich are expected to return with a second offer for Kane and believe that putting forward a proposal of £80 million alongside add-ons could tempt Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy into holding discussions over the terms of an exit for the 29-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes that Spurs are keeping level-headed despite high-profile interest in their star man this window.

Jones said: "There is a calmness around Spurs while this Harry Kane rumour flies around. Lots of sources are confused because they do not genuinely see Kane making this transfer but, at the same time, there is such conviction in the German reporting that there is definitely some substance to it.

"And people around Kane that would normally deny this stuff are not doing so. Will Bayern get towards £100m if they make a new offer? That’s the only way we find out how real this pursuit can become."

Should Tottenham Hotspur keep or sell Harry Kane this summer?

Tottenham should do everything in their power to keep hold of Kane this summer as he is one of the world's elite strikers and vital to their chances of progressing on the field under new boss Postecoglou, though making sure he stays put in N17 will be easier said than done.

Last term, the England international was in fine form for Spurs despite their underwhelming campaign, registering 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Sofascore, Kane also managed to obtain an average match rating of 7.44/10 for his exploits in the Premier League, maintaining consistency even in the face of turmoil on and off the pitch at Hotspur Way.

WhoScored illustrate that the London-born star was a challenging prospect for backlines in the English top flight to contend with, taking on 3.4 shots per fixture.

It isn't surprising that sides like Bayern Munich are keen to land Kane this summer and Tottenham will need to match Kane's ambitions if they have designs on keeping him around for the longer term.