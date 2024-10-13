Following a mixed start to the current campaign, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly already identified a 2025 transfer target in a battle with rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs remain one of the most difficult sides to predict in the Premier League. Whilst things were finally looking up after they brushed Manchester United aside to win 3-0 at Old Trafford, they've since followed that up with a narrow victory over Ferencvaros in the Europa League before capitulating when 2-0 up against Brighton & Hove Albion to lose 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

Heading into the international break off the back of such a frustrating result, the focus has since shifted towards further reinforcements for Ange Postecoglou and his side, who already welcomed the likes of Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke in the summer.

In fact, the Lilywhites have already reportedly started thinking about next summer's transfer window and one particular target. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Tottenham have already identified Georgiy Sudakov as a transfer target for next summer and could make the Shakhtar Donetsk star their first arrival of the new year.

The Lilywhites aren't alone in their interest, however, with Manchester City and Arsenal also keen to add the attacking midfield to their ranks next year to create a highly-contested battle for his signature.

Still just 22 years old, Sudakov is quickly becoming one to watch amid an electric start to the current campaign. A player who's already got Champions League experience to his name, the Ukraine international would undoubtedly be an impressive coup to hand Postecoglou a major boost in North London next year.

"Amazing" Sudakov could unleash Solanke

As if things couldn't get any better for Solanke, who has well and truly found his goalscoring touch at Spurs, those in North London could now welcome an added source of creativity in Sudakov. The attacking midfielder, combined with the former Liverpool man, would form the foundation for Postecoglou's attack for years to come, perhaps taking Spurs back to the Champions League in the process.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Georgiy Sudakov Dominic Solanke Starts 8 5 Goals 7 2 Assists 1 1

The introduction of another creative midfielder alongside the likes of James Maddison could only increase Solanke's numbers even further, whilst handing Postecoglou another player capable of getting on the scoresheet himself.

Praised for his "amazing" diagonal passing ability by analyst Ben Mattinson, Sudakov is a player who looks destined to reach the very top. The only question is the route that he takes. Whether he stops in North London, and Spurs in particular, on his way to the top remains to be seen.

Given how inconsistent they've been so far this season, the Lilywhites could certainly do with a reinforcement of such calibre in what would see them avoid losing out to Premier League rivals in the transfer market.