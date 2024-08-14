Tottenham have held talks with a £60 million Brazil international attacker via his agents this summer, and it is believed that he's a wanted man across the Premier League after a 25-goal season.

Spurs seal £65 million Solanke deal in boost for Postecoglou

Over the weekend, Spurs announced their signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a £65 million deal - thereby ending the club's year-long search for Harry Kane's replacement.

The 26-year-old, who bagged 21 goals in all competitions under Andoni Iraola last season, comes in to gift Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou with his top striking target and somebody he was "very keen" to get through the N17 door.

“He was obviously one I was very keen to get in," said Postecoglou on signing Solanke.

"It took a while to get it over the line but I think he will be a great fit for us in terms of the player he is and the point of his career where he is at. I think he will be a good fit. As I said, we are a bit light in that front third in terms of adding quality not just to the squad but also to our team. He certainly does that. Pleased to get him on board and we have a week and a bit to work with him.”

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

The former Liverpool striker narrowly missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, despite his impressive goal haul, and he'll now be hoping to work his way into the Three Lions set up regularly after his move to a top six Premier League side.

"It's a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine, so I'm delighted to start and meet all the boys and get started," Solanke told Spurs TV (via BBC).

"What excites me most about the club is how ambitious it is. A great manager, great players and I feel like [Spurs] will definitely suit my style of play as well so I can't wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch."

Tottenham have held talks with Evanilson via his agents this summer

Interestingly, as per HITC, another forward has been on Spurs' radar, one who scored 25 goals in all competitions last season.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham have held talks with Evanilson via his agents this summer, with the Brazil international currently being chased by Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal, West Ham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

It is the latter two who are currently ahead of every other Premier League team in the race for Evanilson, who is rumoured to cost around £60 million. While the fee is high, the 24-year-old has proved himself again and again in the Primeira Liga, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes calling Evanilson a player of "great quality".

It hasn't been ruled out that Spurs sign another attacker before deadline day, but it remains to be seen they'll spend a figure in and around that amount.