Tottenham now have a broad agreement in place to land another new face in the final hours of the January transfer window after striking an agreement to sign Kevin Danso, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham announce Danso capture

In a whirlwind 24 hours, Tottenham hijacked Premier League rivals Wolves' move for RC Lens defender Kevin Danso, with the Austrian centre-back instead joining Ange Postecoglou's side on an initial loan with an obligation to buy the centre-back at the end of the season.

As per the reliable Alasdair Gold, "when the obligation is activated this summer, Danso will start a five-year contract and the transfer fee will be €25m" (£20.9m), with the former Southampton defender added as cover for the current crop of centre-backs in north London amid fears over a season-ending knee injury to Radu Dragusin sustained in the win over Elfsborg.

Taking the no.4 shirt in north London, Danso will be available for the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool at Anfield, in which Spurs hold a slender lead thanks to a first-leg goal from Lucas Bergvall.

Though just their second signing of the January window following the arrival of Antonin Kinsky, there is potential for further business in the final 24 hours of the transfer window in north London, and now one report has claimed that Spurs could look to add another body to their backline as they look to bolster Postecoglou's options for the second half of the season.

Tottenham have "broad agreement" for defender

That comes as reporter Paul O'Keefe claims that Spurs have a "broad agreement" to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Frenchman has struggled in the Premier League since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Monaco in a deal worth £38m, and has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca, with the club opting to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace and hand Josh Acheampong his debut rather than trust Disasi following a difficult evening against Ipswich Town.

Axel Disasi in the Premier League 24/25 Appearances 6 Starts 4 Pass Accuracy 90.8% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.25 Aerial Duel % won 71.4% Errors leading to goals 1

Free to leave in the closing stages of the transfer window, both Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on the centre-back, who can leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

And according to O'Keefe, it is an option that Tottenham are "still considering" despite the arrival of Danso, with the Lilywhites having struck a "broad agreement" with their London rivals over a temporary switch, though there is no further information over whether the deal would include an option or obligation to buy the Frenchman as was the case with Danso.

With Dragusin potentially out for the season and Tottenham in need of a centre-back even before that injury, Disasi could be a late mover and one for Spurs fans to keep an eye on in the final 24 hours of the transfer window.