Tottenham Hotspur have already "made a bid" to sign an attacking gem who's "flying" right now, with chairman Daniel Levy and the club's hierarchy attempting to build upon their long-term project with Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou endures mixed start to the season with Spurs

The Lilywhites appeared to have turned a corner before their dramatic 3-2 slump away at Brighton just before the international break, winning five games on the trot in all competitions, but their Amex defeat exposed the chinks remaining in Tottenham's armour.

Postecolgou's side were 2-0 up and cruising at half-time, and it looked at one point like they were set to extend their imperious winning run to six. Brennan Johnson continued his own exceptional run of scoring form with the opener against Brighton, with James Maddison doubling their lead just before the 40-minute mark, but a capitulation soon followed.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

After the restart, and in the space of just 20 minutes, goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck handed the home side a surprise 3-2 lead and brought attention to Tottenham's very questionable defending.

The defeat is Postecoglou's third of the season already, and they next take on arch rivals West Ham in a fierce London derby clash this weekend. Tottenham will need to respond in convincing fashion, or questions will continue to be asked about their hopes of winning silverware this season.

The January window could represent a chance to strengthen in key areas and boost Postecoglou's hopes of making good on his promise to end Spurs' 16-year wait for a trophy. It is believed Tottenham are eyeing an alternative playmaker to Maddison, with Skakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov a target for them.

Meanwhile, there are claims Spurs could move for a new forward in January, leading to their interest in Espanyol star Javi Puado as they ponder a future without star man Son Heung-min.

Tottenham have "made a bid" to sign Mason Melia

Levy and technical director Johan Lange are also always on the lookout for rising stars, with Republic of Ireland talent and St. Patrick's Athletic striker Mason Melia firmly on their agenda.

The 17-year-old striker is in demand right now, courted by "5/6" Premier League sides, and Spurs are among them. That is according to Irish journalist Conor McEvoy, who wrote via his "Rep of Ireland player tracker" feed on X that Tottenham have "made a bid" for Melia.

"Spurs have made a bid for Mason Melia with the asking price for Melia a million euro," wrote McEvoy.

"There are 5/6 Premier League clubs in the race for Melia’s signature and I expect something to formalise in the next few months with the race heating up. Mason can’t leave until he turns 18 next September so we have still a lot more time to witness his magic at home."

The teenager is earning rave reviews for his performances back home, and St. Pat's teammate Aidan Keena shared just how impressed he is with the attacking sensation.

"We have a good run of form going," said Keena.

"There's good competition for places in the squad. Mason started and showed that against Waterford, he's flying, we can all see the player he can be, if everything falls right for him,” said Keena, astonished at how quickly Wicklow native Melia has bedded in.

“When I was 16 I was in the St Pat's U-19s. So it's brilliant to see him in the first team at 16. He knows how good he is and how good he can be, he has a good head on his shoulders. He's playing men's football, and it's not just his goals, his overall game is getting better and better. I am there to give him any advice he needs but he doesn't need much, it will be me asking him for advice now.”