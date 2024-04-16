Tottenham have made an out-of-window bid to sign one club's star player and £17 million forward, as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks another striker this summer.

Spurs a work in progress as Ange suffers 4-0 defeat at Newcastle

The north Londoners endured their heaviest defeat of the campaign last weekend with a dismal 4-0 defeat away to Newcastle United, and it's a loss which significantly dampens their chase for the top four, with Aston Villa sealing a win away to Arsenal.

Postecoglou has won plenty of admirers with his brand of attacking football and has rejuvenated Tottenham overall following Antonio Conte's miserable last season in charge, but it's clear that they're still very much a work in progress.

Top four and qualfication for the Champions League is still very much a possbility, but Unai Emery's Villa are firmly in the driving seat, so Spurs will be relying on a slip up in the Midlands to regain some ground.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th Man City (home) May 14th

Postecoglou, speaking after his side's slump at St. James' Park, says that growth is "painful" and this won't be the last time Tottenham suffer a heavy defeat as they try and build a winning team long-term.

“Newcastle were good, credit to them”, said Postecoglou after Tottenham's defeat to Newcastle. “We just didn’t really get a grip of the game at all. We never really wrestled control at any stage and we paid the price for that.

“We allowed them to dictate the way the game was played. We weren’t brave on the ball. A lot of it was self-inflicted. It’s the same as every other game. There’s no point sitting around feeling sorry for yourself. We’ve got another game in two weeks’ time.

“It’s not the first time it [a heavy defeat] has happened to us; it won’t be the last. It’s part of our growth. Sometimes that growth is painful. I was concerned with all of it. There was no one area that cost us today. We never got to any sort of tempo.”

The summer transfer window will prove pivotal to Spurs' growth, and it is believed technical director Johan Lange is eyeing a striker to replace Harry Kane.

Tottenham make out-of-window Mohamed Amoura bid

A player to be linked in this regard is Union St. Gillosie star Mohamed Amoura, who's bagged an impressive 22 goals in all competitions across 2023/2024.

He looks like Algeria's next star after Riyad Mahrez, with outlet Le Soir now claiming Tottenham have made an out-of-window bid to sign Amoura, who Union value at around £17 million.

The nature of Spurs' offer, or Union's reply, hasn't exactly been disclosed - but chairman Daniel Levy knows the price to get a deal done if he wishes to back Postecoglou with more fire power.