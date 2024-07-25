Tottenham chiefs have now put a "fantastic" mainstay player up for sale this summer, with Ange Postecoglou's rebuild seemingly in full effect.

Spurs agree mass player exits in squad overhaul

Technical director Johan Lange and the wider Spurs recruitment team have already agreed to a host of senior players leaving N17, and it is believed that a few members of Postecoglou's squad could follow them.

Girona are in talks to sign out-of-favour Spurs winger Bryan Gil, according to reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano and Paul O'Keefe, while Richarlison is believed to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Uncertainty also surrounds the future of Giovani Lo Celso, who was given few opportunities under Postecoglou last term when his preferred starters were fit and available.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined Marseille on an initial loan deal, which will become permanent for £17 million next summer (Sky Sports), with the Dane joining Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele and Joe Rodon who are already out of the door.

A few surprising names have been linked with exits as well, including Son Heung-min. The South Korea superstar's contract is set to expire next summer as things stand, with Saudi side Al-Ahli registering an interest in signing Son as a result.

Chairman Daniel Levy is highly unlikely to consider selling the 32-year-old, we believe, given his importance to Postecoglou. Following these exits, Spurs have reinvested the cash in signing Archie Gray from Leeds United for £40 million, and secured a season-long extension on Timo Werner's loan deal before that.

Tottenham are rumoured to be in the market for an attacking signing before deadline day on August 30, though, so Levy and Lange could be biding their time before making more formal moves towards the end of the window.

As Postecoglou's overhaul continues to take shape, a new report from Italy has now claimed that mainstay winger Dejan Kulusevski could be sold. The Swede played 36 Premier League games last season, starting 31 of them and racking up 11 goal contributions in that time, becoming a regular under the Spurs boss.

Tottenham chiefs now put Dejan Kulusevski up for sale

According to Calciomercato.it, Tottenham chiefs consider Kulusevski up for sale, despite his first-team status, and former Lilywhites boss Antonio Conte could potentially look to sign him for Napoli.

The £110,000-per-week winger was signed on an initial loan deal on January deadline day in 2022, which later became permanent in the summer of 2023, but it appears the north Londoners are now open to offers for Kulusevski.

It remains to be seen if anything comes from this report, or if Spurs would demand a marquee fee for the 24-year-old with four years still remaining on his contract. The element of Conte's interest isn't entirely surprising, though, as the Italian has expressed his admiration for Kulusevski on more than one occasion.

“I think he is showing that he is a fantastic player for the present but also he if he continues in this way he can become a really important player,” said Conte on Kulusevski in 2022.

“He is strong physically, good technically; he has no fear of the opponent or the tackle. It is a good sign, with Harry and Son, also Lucas Moura and Bergwijn, offensively we are good, and I am happy for this.”