Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign a young attacker for manager Ange Postecoglou, with a deal done and Spurs even beating multiple Premier League rivals in the race for his signature.

Postecoglou pleads for "drastic" change at Spurs

The Lilywhites head coach, over the course of his debut campaign in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout, has been vocal about his aim to transform the club during his tenure.

Most recently, Postecoglou has pleaded for "drastic" change as we approach the summer transfer window, which opens on June 14. The Australian suggested a few squad members could be to make way, with his Spurs project not for everyone.

Tottenham's star performers in the league over 2023/2024 Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.27 James Maddison 7.15 Pedro Porro 7.01 Cristian Romero 7.01 Dejan Kulusevski 6.89

"We need change. Change has to happen," Postecoglou said. "You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

"We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey."

Away from the senior eleven, Postecoglou also admitted to his dream of making Tottenham a preferred destination for some of Europe's most exciting young talents.

“We’re giving young players an opportunity," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's appeal to rising stars. "Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else."

Tottenham sealed a deal to sign Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall in January, adding to their exciting young squad, with Spurs also signing Croatian wonderkid Luka Vuskovic at the start of the season.

Reports suggest technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy are looking to bring in even more promising young talent, with news emerging this week that another starlet is set to join the likes of Bergvall and Vuskovic.

Tottenham reach agreement to sign George Feeney for Postecoglou

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign young Glentoran striker George Feeney.

The 16-year-old, who was being chased by "multiple" Premier League sides alongside Spurs, appears set to make a move to north London as Postecoglou's side win the race for his signature.

O'Rourke writes that Feeney, who broke into Glentoran's first team this season with one goal in 10 appearances, will complete a Tottenham transfer as Levy and co are successful in luring the Northern Irishman to N17.