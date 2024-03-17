Tottenham have told a player that they're free to find a new club this summer, as manager Ange Postecoglou's transfer plans continue to to take shape for later in the year.

Spurs players who could leave in 2024

Postecoglou's arrival has made the futures of many players very uncertain, with a number failing to get game time or currently out on loan elsewhere.

The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso stand out as Spurs players tipped to leave this year, as all three don't appear part of Postecoglou's future plans.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Troy Parrott and Joe Rodon also face uncertainty when they return from their brief stints away.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the league Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.38 Pedro Porro 7.14 Cristian Romero 7.12 Dejan Kulusevski 7.05

Reports suggest Leeds are eager to make their loan deal for Rodon permanent this summer, which is no surprise considering the Wales international's stellar form under Daniel Farke this season.

Tottenham tell Rodon to leave Spurs this summer

Now, according to HITC, Tottenham have informed Rodon that he's free to leave, as Leeds make it clear they wish to open talks over signing him permanently this summer.

Despite not quite making the grade at Tottenham, the 26-year-old's form at Leeds shows there is a player there, with former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho proving a fan as well.

“He works very hard, good professional,” said Mourinho.

"He has to do nothing. He cannot play in the Europa League so that makes his chances reduced, in relation to the other guys.

“Centre-back is a position where of course if he was in the Europa League he would have lots of chances to play in these 11 matches that we did. There's nothing. He’s perfect, works very hard, young guy, wants to learn, very enthusiastic, He played already matches that represent a lot, he played important matches against some of the best teams. He has just to wait for his opportunities and to get it.”

Meanwhile, Wales legend Ryan Giggs held special praise for Rodon as well - drawing attention to his pace.

“Joe has grown over the last year or so. He is quick. Sometimes you don’t appreciate it," said Giggs in 2020.

“It was the day after a game and we gave some players running drills, box to box. He was running with someone fast and went past them, effortlessly. I thought, ‘Oh, I hadn’t seen that.’

“It made me think a little bit of Gary Pallister. You don’t think of him as quick but when he got going at his peak, he was.

“In possession, Joe shows composure and he’s a good character. I saw him giving the ball away and being unhappy with himself. I liked that. Bit intense but set standards and if he didn’t keep to them, he wasn’t happy with himself.”