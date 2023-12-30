Tottenham could soon witness another January exit after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with reliable journalist Alasdair Gold sharing news on a high-earner's future.

Lloris set to leave Spurs after 11 years

Just over 11 years after he signed for Spurs, veteran shot-stopper Lloris will bring an end to his N17 career by putting pen to paper on a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Fabrizio Romano has given his famous "here we go" to the transfer, with Lloris set to sign a one-year deal at LAFC plus options to extend his stay by additional years.

The Frenchman made 444 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham (Transfermarkt), reaching a Champions League final with the club and standing out as their first-choice keeper for many seasons before the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario.

However, his faithful service has now been brought to an end, and Lilywhites supporters will look back on his contribution with real appreciation after over a decade of solid performances.

From a business perspective, Spurs will perhaps be happy to get a high-earning player off the books and free up space for new January arrivals.

As per The Telegraph, departures will be a key component of manager Ange Postecoglou's transfer window, with Tottenham looking to sign a centre-back, winger and midfielder.

Perisic "keen" to leave Spurs after Lloris

The north Londoners, according to football.london correspondent Gold, will also be hoping to offload Spurs attacker Ivan Perisic after Lloris.

It is believed Perisic is "keen" on a move to Hajduk Split in January, despite the Croatian being unable to return from injury until the final weeks of the season.

Perisic could apparently make the move to Split and chairman Daniel Levy, if the transfer materialises, may be able to get the 34-year-old's reported £180,000-per-week salary off Tottenham's books (Spotrac). Gold's report even alleges that Spurs "will be hoping" the wide-man is able to make a move happen.

The former Inter Milan star impressed in flashes this campaign before his season-ending injury, and former Spurs boss Antonio Conte heaped praise on Perisic after the club signed him last year.

"It is very important we sign a player like Ivan Perisic," said Conte in the summer of 2022.

“We are talking about a real important player and top player. Sometimes it is good to bring a player in your team who is a bit over age but at the same time a good player with experience who can improve a young player in your squad.”