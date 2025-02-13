Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held direct talks with another Bayern Munich star recently - following their January loan deal for his Bavarian teammate Mathys Tel - and it is believed Vincent Kompany's side are resigned to losing him this summer.

Mathys Tel impresses for Tottenham after Bayern Munich switch

In what was one of the most dramatic winter window transfer stories, Tel pulled a full U-turn on his decision to join Spurs after originally snubbing the club's advances.

Chairman Daniel Levy personally flew to Munich for sit-down talks with the 19-year-old, who initially rejected the Lilywhites and their board member's offer to join Spurs before deadline day (Florian Plettenberg).

However, while Levy flew home empty-handed, it was under-fire Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou who apparently played a major role in helping to convince the teenager to make a move to north London.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

"Daniel Levy flew to Munich last week because Johan Lange feared that his meeting and presentation with Mathys Tel didn’t have the desired impact," said L'Equipe reporter Loic Tanzi.

"After meeting with Levy, Tel communicated that he wasn’t going to join Spurs. It was as much about showing that he wouldn’t be forced into something by Bayern as it was about not being convinced by Spurs. Sunday evening, Ange Postecoglou spoke with Tel over the phone. Postecoglou put forward how he planed to use Tel, expressed how much he valued Tel’s versatility and speed, and expressed that he thought Tel could torment Premier League defences with his qualities."

Tel pen to paper on a temporary N17 switch, which includes an option to buy for in and around £50 million, and he's since impressed on-lookers with his enthusiasm in an otherwise dismally out-of-form side.

The Frenchman bagged his first goal for Tottenham in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and according to CaughtOffside, Tel could be joined at Hotspur Way by his Bayern colleague Leroy Sané.

Tottenham hold direct talks with Leroy Sané as Bayern stance revealed

The German, who cost Kompany's side around £55 million to sign from Man City in 2020, is set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Bayern, despite their best efforts to tie him down with fresh terms, have "all but given up" on trying to keep the 29-year-old - giving Spurs a golden opportunity to snap him up at zero cost.

CO write that Tottenham have held recent talks with Sane, and could hold a financial advantage over Barcelona in the race for his signature. The Lilywhites have apparently emerged as "serious contenders" for his signature, which bodes well for next term considering Sane's obvious quality.

"Leroy is best player in the world out wide," said Man City boss Pep Guardiola back in 2019. "I’d prefer to use him where he is strongest, he’s an incredible player."