Tottenham are now holding internal talks over whether to launch an astonishing raid to sign a new defender in January, as they look to hand Ange Postecoglou reinforcements to save his season in north London, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham need work in January

After a raft of injuries, Tottenham have almost been forced into moving in the January transfer window as they look to improve on a woeful first half of the campaign. The Lilywhites sit adrift of the top four in Premier League, with more defeats than wins and with their style of football continuing to cause problems.

Injuries have more than played their part too, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both having missed large chunks of the season through injury, while Ben Davies' injury has forced teenage midfielder Archie Gray into an unfamiliar centre-back position.

At the other end of the pitch, long-term injuries to both Richarlison and summer signing Wilson Odobert have left Postecoglou short on options in attack. Postecoglou is keen to add bodies in January, admitting as much before their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

"[Transfer policy] can be disciplined, but we need a clear picture of where we're at. There is a need to reinforce if we can, it's not an easy time to do that in this window.

"The club is working hard behind the scenes to help the players we've got, who are giving everything in every game to try and get us through. We're working hard to try to get reinforcements."

Now, it has emerged that Tottenham are holding internal talks over a potentially exciting swoop.

Spurs eyeing Premier League defender

That comes as a fresh report from The Daily Mail, relayed by Goodison News, has claimed that Tottenham are holding internal talks over a potential move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to improve their defence, with the Toffee star one of four players under consideration.

The 22-year-old shot to prominence at Goodison Park last season, with Alan Shearer hailing him as "magnificent" on the Premier League website 12 months ago.

Though linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, he ended up remaining at Goodison Park but is now in the spotlight once more. That comes as the report claims that Tottenham are now holding internal talks over a potential move for the defender, who still has two and a half years left to run on his £35,000-a-week deal on Merseyside.

Though not enjoying his best season, Branthwaite would undoubtedly be a long-term Davies replacement, with the English defender still likely to improve in his career.

Jarrad Branthwaite vs Ben Davies 24/25 (as of 28/12/2024) Ben Davies Jarrad Branthwaite Appearances 4 10 Pass Accuracy 90.4% 85.2% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2 3.33 Clearances per 90 6 4.32 Aerial Duel % won 44.4% 39.1% Yellow Cards 1 1

Any deal in January seems incredibly unlikely though, with Everton having reportedly slapped an £80m price tag on the defender's head as they look to avoid relegation from the top flight, with Branthwaite one of the first names on Sean Dyche's teamsheet when fit.

Should they fail with a move for Branthwaite, it is added that "Ko Itakura, Milan Skriniar and former Toffee Ben Godfrey all seen as alternative options", with the latter thought to be available on loan from current side Atalanta.