Tottenham Hotspur have now held internal talks over a move for a "skilful" English player, according to a report.

Ange Postecoglou facing injury crisis

Tottenham's squad is depleted as we enter the January transfer window, with Radu Dragusin the only partially fit centre-back available to Ange Postecoglou, who has since said he was forced to play the Romanian in the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers: "Well we had no choice, if Radu doesn't play, I don't know who plays.

"He wasn't 100%, but he felt he could get through with his ankle. We've got no choice unless I throw another 18 or 17-year-old out there. That's the only fit players we have."

To make matters worse, Spurs' injury crisis comes at a time when there is some tricky games on the horizon, so Postecoglou may be forced to enter the market for a new defender in the January transfer window.

Tottenham's upcoming fixtures Date Newcastle United (h) January 4th Liverpool (h) January 8th Tamworth (a) January 12th Arsenal (a) January 15th Everton (a) January 19th

Several players have been linked with moves to N17, but there is now a new target entering the frame, with The Boot Room reporting that AC Milan's Fikayo Tomari is attracting interest for a move this January.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be looking at the defender, with Tomori's name being circled to several different teams as he begins to consider his future at San Siro. Tottenham are said to have discussed a move for the Englishman in the past few weeks, as he has fallen down the pecking order considerably at AC Milan.

The defender has featured for just 11 minutes since October 19th, and he is beginning to become unhappy with his game time, which could potentially lead to a move elsewhere. However, the 27-year-old's situation could change in the near future, as new manager Sergio Conceicao may decide to reintroduce him to the starting XI.

Tomori could be a solid addition for Spurs

Although the former Chelsea man has struggled for game time this season, he has enjoyed a successful spell with MIlan, making a minimum of 25 Serie A appearances in each of his last three seasons. Milan legend Franco Baresi clearly rates the Canada-born defender very highly, having described him as "skilful" in the past, while also praising him for his "great physical attributes."

Previous reports have stated that Milan would be willing to sanction the £72k-per-week centre-back's departure for a fee in the region of £21m this month, potentially making him an affordable option for Tottenham, should they decide to pursue a deal.

It is clear that Spurs will need to bring in a new centre-back in the near future, given the ongoing injury crisis at the club which risks derailing their season even further, and Tomori could be a solid addition to the squad.