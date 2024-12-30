Tottenham Hotspur have now held talks over the signing of a new defender from a Premier League rival, it has emerged, as they look to hand Ange Postecoglou a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Tottenham need defensive reinforcements

Even before the onslaught of injuries hit, it was clear that Tottenham needed defensive reinforcements. The Lilywhites headed into the season with just three recognised centre-backs (Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin), while Ben Davies was a utility player able to play at either left-centre-back or left-back as required.

Beyond him, however, there was no clear cover for Destiny Udogie, with Sergio Reguilon not wanted by Postecoglou and sidelined as a result, and a January departure the most likely outcome for the Spaniard as things stand.

Tottenham's injury-prone defence Player PL Games missed since start of 23/24 season Micky van de Ven 20 Cristian Romero 9 Destiny Udogie 8 Ben Davies 13 Pedro Porro 2

On the other side, Djed Spence has been sparingly used by Postecoglou, while injuries have forced him to field Yves Bissouma and Archie Gray in the heart of defence.

While centre-back is certainly a priority area to strengthen in the January transfer window, it also seems clear that Tottenham need additions at fullback, with Davies out of contract at the end of the campaign as things stand and seemingly set to depart north London on a free transfer. To respond to that, Tottenham are seemingly plotting a free transfer of their own to replace him.

Tottenham hold talks with Premier League defender

That comes according to a report from CaughtOffside, which claims that Tottenham have held talks with Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell over a potential move to north London in the summer.

Previous reports had claimed that Tottenham had shortlisted and been offered the English defender, but a fresh update has now revealed that "Mitchell is attracting the attention" of clubs across Europe, and that Tottenham are one of the sides to have held talks with him.

Though there is some confusion over his contract status, it is reported by both Transfermarkt and Capology that he is in the final six months of his current £40,000-a-week deal at Selhurst Park.

That means that he could be free to leave for nothing in six months' time, while he can enter into talks with interested parties around Europe from January 1st, though Premier League clubs cannot formally approach him until the end of the season.

Despite that, it is claimed that Postecoglou's side have held initial talks over a potential move, with Mitchell "not keen on committing his long-term future to the club amid interest from multiple European clubs" and eyeing a move away at the end of the campaign.

More defensive than most modern fullbacks, Oliver Glasner has praised Mitchell's ability in the past, saying: "Ty comes more from the defending part [Than Daniel Munoz]. I think he's already improved in his attacking game, but again, he still has potential within this. But he's very, very consistent in defending."

With Spurs unable to stop leaking goals, his defensive nous could come in very handy in north London.