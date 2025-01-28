Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign a "very skilful" player for under-fire head coach Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian in dire need of more squad depth amid Spurs' dismal 2024/2025 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou facing sack calls as Spurs chase outfield signing

A chorus of deafening boos rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at full-time of their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday, highlighting the sinking feeling around N17 right now.

Injuries have ravaged Tottenham's squad to the point where they're closer to a relegation dogfight than competing for European qualification, having slipped to 15th in the Premier League table after losing four of their last four league matches.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

They've tasted defeat on 13 occasions in the top flight alone this season, which quite simply isn't good enough for a club of Spurs' calibre, and this has resulted in serious pressure surrounding Postecoglou's position as head coach.

Tottenham have looked at Edin Terzic as a possible heir to Postecoglou (TEAMtalk), among a few other rumoured candidates like Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, in the event chairman Daniel Levy does look to part company at the end of the season.

However, for now, Postecoglou's job at Tottenham is safe (Alasdair Gold) - so attention turns to how they can support the 59-year-old with new signings before deadline day.

Tottenham could sign Tyler Dibling on an initial January loan with an obligation to buy for £50 million this summer, as per The Boot Room, and Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that "very concrete" Spurs talks have occurred with the 18-year-old's representatives.

However, they're also planning for the long-term under Postecoglou, and could pre-order Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Tottenham hold talks to sign Angel Gomes from Lille on free transfer

As per The Telegraph and reliable journalist Matt Law, Tottenham have held talks over signing Gomes on a free transfer at the end of 2024/25, with the England international out of contract this summer and free to agree pre-contracts abroad.

The outlet and Law claim Postecoglou is set for backing from Spurs, and this stretches beyond the current campaign, with Gomes among the club's top targets alongside Southampton's Dibling.

The former Man United gem bagged 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last season, and Gomes can also play in three separate engine room roles as a CAM, traditional centre-midfielder and even as a deep-lying number six. The homegrown 24-year-old ticks many boxes for Spurs, particularly given he could arrive at zero cost.

"Angel's different to what we've got in terms of a player who can play deeper but play like a ten," said former interim England boss Lee Carsley. "He's very skilful, the way he can receive balls, the way he can control games," Carsley said after announcing his squad last week."