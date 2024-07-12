Tottenham chiefs have held recent talks over signing a forward who is highly rated by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou seeks further attacking additions.

Spurs target more forward signings after Timo Werner

Chairman Daniel Levy's first order of business this summer was sealing a season-long loan extension for Timo Werner, who impressed in flashes under Postecoglou last term with his burst of speed and versatility.

The German racked up two goals and a further three assists over 13 Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites during the second half of 2023/2024, helping them to qualify for the Europa League and motivating Levy to strike a new arrangement with RB Leipzig.

Werner will now remain at Spurs until the end of next season, and they have the opportunity to sign him permanently from Leipzig next summer for around £8.5 million. Undoubtedly prudent business by the north Londoners, reliable media sources maintain there will be more attacking signings after Werner.

Tottenham are targeting an out-and-out replacement for Harry Kane, while technical director Johan Lange is also believed to want another quality winger. Spurs maintain an interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as one option, and reports have even claimed that Levy is willing to pay the entirety of his £60 million release clause.

Eberechi Eze in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Stat Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

Cheaper options from abroad come in the form of Galatasaray winger Baris Yilmaz, who started every game for Turkey at Euro 2024. Turkish media have stated that Spurs are ready to lodge an official bid for Yilmaz, but it remains to be seen if this comes to fruition.

Postecoglou may prefer an option with proven Premier League experience, though, and his club are said to be firm contenders to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto. The Portuguese is a key player for Gary O'Neil at Molineux when fit and available, having racked up 11 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions last season.

The biggest issue with Neto is his questionable injury record, with the former Lazio winger missing a combined total of 108 games since joining Wolves in 2019.

Tottenham hold recent talks over signing Pedro Neto

According to HITC, this hasn't stopped Spurs from entering into discussions for the 24-year-old. Indeed, the outlet reports that Tottenham have held talks over signing Neto in recent weeks, but face competition from Newcastle United who've done the same. Wolves value the £50,000-per-week forward at around £60 million, the same value as Eze's release clause, so it will be interesting to see which player Levy ultimately moves for.

Arsenal and Liverpool, who boast good relationships with Neto's agent Jorge Mendes, are contenders as well. Chelsea, meanwhile, are the latest side linked with a move as they monitor the forward's situation.

Neto has been called "incredible" by City boss Guardiola and is highly rated among other big-name figures like Anfield legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who branded the player a "superstar".