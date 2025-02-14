Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are making plans ahead of the summer transfer window, as they sense an opportunity to sign one highly-rated forward for free.

Postecoglou and Levy under pressure as Spurs prepare for Man United

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, despite his squad being blighted by injuries to key first-team stars, has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks.

The same can be said for ENIC and chairman Daniel Levy, who face fresh protests from disgruntled supporters against United this weekend, amid claims that private Qatari investors are planning a phased buyout of Tottenham.

Spurs have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches, losing 13 in the league alone already, with Postecoglou's side languishing in 14th.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

The Australian appears to be walking a tightrope when it comes to keeping the Spurs job, and reports this week have linked the Lilywhites with a succession of potential Postecoglou replacements in Simone Inzaghi, Thomas Frank, Edin Terzić and Andoni Iraola.

"Managers have gone a lot quicker than Ange, and not done as bad as his results, and sadly you can only hide behind injuries for so long, irrespective of how much it's affecting the team and how difficult it is to get through that period," said ex-Premier League boss Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"You've got to find a way to get results, and I think that as the game is today, his inability to change - and to provide a way of playing to win - is much more important than the style of play, and he doesn't seem to accept that."

Tottenham attempted to back Postecoglou in January, albeit mostly in dramatic last minute fashion. Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel joined to bolster a number of key areas in the team, with Spurs also making a late attempt to sign Axel Disasi, who ended up joining Aston Villa instead.

Whether or not Postecoglou remains in the dugout for 2025/2026 remains to be seen, but Spurs are planning to bolster the squad again this summer.

Tottenham hold talks with Malaga winger Antonio Cordero's camp

As per The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Malaga winger Antonio Cordero is attracting Tottenham's interest, with the highly-rated winger available for nothing later this year as his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Tottenham have reached out to Cordero's representatives for talks, but the north Londoners will have to beat off a host of other clubs to acquire his signature, with Newcastle thought to be in pole position right now.

Nevertheless, a transfer race is never over until the player officially puts pen to paper, so Spurs are still in with a shout of acquiring the Spain Under-19 international ahead of next campaign.

Cordero has scored four goals and registered six assists in all competitions for the Spanish Segunda División side this term, with football analyst Ben Mattinson calling him an "exciting" and "direct" forward player.