Tottenham Hotspur are beginning to hold a real transfer regret, after they were offered an elite striker's signature in the January window but opted not to pursue it with enough intent, with the Lilywhites now fearful they're about to lose the race for his services.

Tottenham secure loan deal for Mathys Tel but future uncertain

Ange Postecoglou is convinced that January signing Mathys Tel, who joined Spurs on a six-month loan with an option to buy at around £47 million, will remain in north London beyond this campaign.

Postecoglou boldly stated that Tel would be staying, with the Australian convinced he'll remain at N17 for the long run.

"He'll be a Tottenham player, mate. He'll be a Tottenham player. I think he'll show everyone he's going to be a Tottenham player in the next six months. I didn't bring him here for six months," said Postecoglou on Tel's future.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

"I think he is very, very exciting. When you meet him you realise he’s got that bit about him as a person who has enormous self-belief and confidence in what he can do and what he wants to do.

"Even though he’s young, physically he’s already in a place where he can take on the enormous challenges of being an attacking player in the Bundesliga and I think he can handle the Premier League. He’s a goal-scorer, he can take people on, he’s got speed. He is exciting."

However, reports to the contrary suggest that the 19-year-old's future isn't quite as set in stone, despite the buy option.

A lot of it will centre around the forward's own preference, with reliable Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk stating that Tel still has his eyes on a potential move to Man United this summer, while a return to Bayern is also possible.

Taking this into account, it would be a prudent move for Spurs to consider alternatives, in the event Tel doesn't want to continue at the club.

Tottenham beginning to rue missed Jonathan David transfer chance

Lille star Jonathan David, who'll be a free agent this summer, stands out as perhaps the biggest bargain alternative to Tel that Postecoglou could hope for.

The 25-year-old, who's scored six goals in eight Champions League games this season, also boasts a total of 20 across 34 appearances in all competitions this season. He's been a prolific scorer in France for years now, and elite clubs across the continent are standing up and taking notice, as the opportunity to snap him up at zero cost will soon present itself.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham were offered the chance to agree a pre-contract with David ahead of a switch this summer, and they're beginning to regret not pursuing the opportunity with more gusto.

Spurs are now very worried they'll lose the race for Canada's superstar as a result, with Barcelona allegedly leading the race for David as things stand.

A deal for the Brooklyn-native would've been a very astute one from the club's perspective, but chairman Daniel Levy and co are starting to rue the fact they didn't move forward with a pre-contract agreement for Lille's "world-class" marksman last month.