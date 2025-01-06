Tottenham Hotspur are now holding internal talks over landing a new forward for Ange Postecoglou this January as they look to bolster their ranks in hopes of an improved second half of the Premier League campaign.

Tottenham lose again

After illness and injuries ransacked the Tottenham squad, the Lilywhites fell to another home Premier League defeat as Newcastle edged past them 2-1.

Despite an early Spurs goal from Dominic Solanke, goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon proved enough for Eddie Howe's side to escape north London with all three points, and condemn Tottenham to their 10th league loss in just 20 games.

Without key men across the pitch, Postecoglou's side have already moved to sign a new goalkeeper this transfer window and are likely to strengthen further and are thought to be targeting a defender and a forward this window.

Both Richarlison and Wilson Odobert have been sidelined for much of the season, leaving Postecoglou low on options in attack, something that has resulted in Timo Werner continuing to start despite a public dressing down from the Spurs boss.

Tottenham's fit options in attack Brennan Johnson Heung-min Son Timo Werner Dejan Kulusevski Dominic Solanke

Postecoglou dubbed his performances "not acceptable" after replacing him at half-time in the 1-1 Europa League draw at Rangers just under a month ago, but the German has since featured in every game whether as a substitute or a starter.

It is clear that fresh blood is needed in attack, with Heung-Min Son having seen his form drop off a cliff so far this campaign and Dejan Kulusevski preferred in central areas by the Tottenham boss. Now, discussions have taken place over a new potential addition to their frontline.

Tottenham hold internal talks over attacker

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who reports that Tottenham have held internal talks over a move to sign PSG talent Randal Kolo Muani this January after the player's camp contacted Spurs last month.

Unwanted by the French champions, it had previously been reported that Kolo Muani had offered himself to the Lilywhites, but now it appears that this is an option Spurs are taking seriously.

Jacobs claims that the French international is "expected to leave PSG in January" and that "several clubs across Europe are interested." One of those is Postecoglou's side, who have "discussed" a deal internally, though it is stressed that they are "yet to make an approach".

It is added that PSG are "open to a loan, but ideally with an obligation", while the "French champions prefer a permanent exit", something that seems highly unlikely in January given the price likely needed to sell him plus his hefty £202,000 a week wages in the French capital.

Though things have not worked out for Kolo Muani since his big-money move to PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt, he has remained a key part of the French national team and is highly regarded by his teammates.

Indeed, former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi put him among the best forwards in Europe, explaining that "Randal has the qualities. A confident Randal is one of the best strikers in Europe. I hope he gets a lot more playing time because he will help them a lot more."

Could Tottenham be the side to provide that confidence, and reap the rewards?