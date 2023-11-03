All the pointers suggest that while Ange Postecoglou is delighted with how well his Tottenham Hotspur side have assimilated his managerial philosophy, there is much work to be done before the squad is complete.

Tottenham currently lead the race in the division and boast 26 points from ten matches, which is their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign, with Postecoglou accruing the highest total at this stage by any manager in their maiden year.

While the narrative seems to centre around the club's title-winning credentials, such is the way of football's clamouring discourse, the fans will simply be thrilled by the restoration of confidence and identity, producing compelling performances each week.

It has been a resounding few months, but the onus now lies on Postecoglou's ability to sustain his squad's endeavours, and to do so, 2024 may need to be a year of success in the transfer market.

Tottenham transfer news - Florian Wirtz

While defensive work is expected to take precedence in the winter transfer window, Spurs will be keeping an eye on the progress of prodigious midfielder Florian Wirtz, who has been at the centre of Bayer Leverkusen's sensational start to the campaign.

According to TEAMtalk earlier this week, Tottenham are among the growing host of Premier League clubs interested in signing the German player, though will face fierce competition from frontrunners Chelsea and Manchester City.

Separate reports claim that Leverkusen intend to maximise the 20-year-old's staggering value and cash in next summer, with figures as high as €85m (£74m) mentioned.

Whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is able or willing to meet such an expensive valuation remains to be seen, but there's no question that he would be a stunning addition to cement the club's new stronghold at the top of the table.

Florian Wirtz's style of play

Under the guidance of the effortlessly cool Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen has propelled themselves into title contention in the German Bundesliga, indeed topping the table to mirror Spurs' success against the division's monopolising force.

The £42k-per-week talent has endured a dismal run of luck on the injury front and scarcely featured last season after rupturing his ACL, though did return to bag four goals and assists apiece last year, from only 19 starts.

Noted for his "phenomenal" age-belying ability and maturity by teammate Jonathan Tah, Wirtz is silky and swift in his motions, a natural manufacturer of openings and an innate weaver through the lines.

Former Germany national coach Hansi Flick is among those to have been left dazzled by his skills, saying: "Florian is just a huge asset for this team through his carefree nature. He's simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He's got a good total package."

That stats that show why Wirtz would thrive for Tottenham

As per FBref, the 12-cap Germany international has been among the finest playmakers in the business over the past year, ranking among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues and European competitions for assists and shot-creating actions, and the top 3% for progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90.

It's remarkable how well he has performed following such a detrimental setback, and he's comfortably an "elite talent" on the European stage, as has been pronounced by informed scout Jacek Kulig.

Florian Wirtz: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Heung-min Son Tottenham 2 James Maddison Tottenham 3 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 4 Lucas Paqueta West Ham 5 Nabil Fekir Real Betis *Sourced via Football Transfers

Compared to some of the most creative and technically skilled players around, Wirtz has the world at his feet, and is continually demonstrating his worth as one of Europe's most exciting talents, with CIES Football Observatory claiming that he is worth £87m.

It's most intriguing that Heung-min Son and James Maddison are listed as the star's most comparable players, while the Spurs teammates are two of Postecoglou's most devastating offensive outlets, they differ greatly in their strengths and roles, with the South Korean's eight goals in the league this term, having been reshaped in the centre-forward position, highlighting his best fit.

Maddison, in comparison, has been utterly extraordinary since joining the club from Leicester City for £40m and is performing at the main creative supplier, with his role aligning with Wirtz's more accurately considering Son's new job at the front.

How Florian Wirtz compares to James Maddison

Maddison has been one of English football's most impressive summer transfers and has thrived since making the move to London, winning August's Premier League Player of the Month.

Similarly superlative in his supplementation, Maddison ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90.

Florian Wirtz vs James Maddison - 23/24 Statistic Wirtz Maddison Games 9 10 Starts 8 10 Goals 2 3 Assists 4 5 Pass completion 84% 85% Shots (pg) 2.1 2.8 Key passes (pg) 2.7 3.2 Dribbles (pg) 2.4 1.6 Ball recoveries 4.7 2.2 *Statistics sourced via Sofascore, league fixtures only

As the graph above delineates, Maddison edges his younger confrere in most metrics but they are both equally impressive creative outlets for their respective sides, who can also offer a goal threat.

Well, the Spurs man is clearly more of a central fulcrum for his team, but there is no denying that Wirtz, who is only 20 and not long recuperated from a lengthy injury, boasts more than enough talent to surpass the Englishman in the future.

Given Wirtz has plundered 14 direct contributions from as many matches across all competitions during 2022/23, he is an impressive attacking talent who could thrive alongside Maddison as an exciting forward in Postecoglou's set-up.

Indeed, the £170k-per-week Lilywhite, in comparison, has posted three goals and five assists in the Premier League, but that is the extent of his success thus far, having played 11 matches in total this term.

While Tottenham are well-equipped in the creative department of the midfield, Wirtz is versatile and can play across a range of roles, a bit more comfortable than Maddison in the final third, and the Spurs boss must now swoop to secure his services in January.

With Giovani Lo Celso reportedly transfer listed for £15m, there might just be space for Tottenham to pull off an almighty deal for one of football's most coveted prospects, and with both Maddison and Wirtz in the team, Postecoglou's illustrious vision might just be realised.