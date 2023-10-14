Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival has been a revelation, having now picked up his second Manager of the Month award eight games into the Premier League season, but appears to already have his eye on the winter transfer window.

Indeed, despite making a wealth of changes this summer, having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in August, there is certainly a new look to Spurs but still, excitingly, room for improvement.

With that in mind, perhaps there is substance to current rumours linking the London club to a creative rising star, who would certainly offer a new dimension to the attack.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

According to reports in Turkey earlier this week - as relayed by The Sun - Tottenham are interested in signing 24-year-old winger Kerem Akturkoglu, who won the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray last season.

Rated at £15m, Akturkoglu - who is nicknamed 'Harry Potter' - is a fleet-footed and dynamic player who primarily features on the left wing.

Journalist Haldun Domac claims that West Ham United have also registered an interest, while Liverpool are long-term admirers of his qualities.

Who is Kerem Akturkoglu?

Old Trafford. October 3rd. Galatasaray have just secured a historic 3-2 victory over Manchester United to move four points clear of Erik ten Hag's side in the Champions League. Akturkoglu scored the leveller after 71 minutes, having been "very impressive" on the night - according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The 23-cap Turkey international has, in total, posted five goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, with his creativity earning him the nickname of "assist king".

He would bring a different kind of threat to Tottenham's offensive left channel, with Richarlison quite direct in his craft, albeit scoring two goals and assists apiece this season.

Akturkoglu has already demonstrated his aptitude against top Premier League sides, and especially with Manor Solomon ruled out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, it might be a prudent move.

The Galatasaray star is actually outperforming his Brazilian counterpart across a number of key metrics, which could prompt Postecoglou to issue a transfer offer and enhance his team's prospects of achieving their lofty seasonal ambitions.

Akturkoglu vs Richarlison - 23/24 Stats Comparison (FBref) Statistic (per 90) Akturkoglu Richarlison Goals 0.43 0.23 Assists 0.57 0.45 Shots 2.71 4.09 Shots on target 1.43 1.59 Tackles won 0.43 0.45

As the table delineates, Akturkoglu is performing at a much more incisive level than Richarlison, outscoring him while taking far fewer shooting opportunities, as evidenced by claims that Spurs' mercurial forward has been a "joke" by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino.

Richarlison is definitely making improvements to his game after struggling last year, having joined Tottenham from Everton in a £60m transfer and scoring just one Premier League goal all season, but he's by no means cemented an unwavering starting berth.

Akturkoglu would provide an altogether different approach, with his creative flair perhaps working a treat for Heung-min Son, who is serving as the club's centre-forward and doing so with aplomb, having scored six goals from his last five outings in the top-flight.

And while Richarlison will be confident of restoring his past vigour this term, moving for Galatasaray's glittering gem would be a big statement of ambition for a Tottenham team on the cusp of newfound heights.