Journalist Alasdair Gold has given his thoughts on Bayern Munich's handling of the Harry Kane transfer.

The England captain completed his switch to the Bavarian side recently

Has Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich?

The Kane transfer saga has finally reached its conclusion.

The Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer has completed his £100m switch to the Bundesliga champions, signing a four-year deal and taking the iconic number 9 shirt. The striker is available for the side's Supercup final against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

The saga has dragged on all summer long, with Bayern seeing three offers rejected for the player before finally reaching an agreement with Spurs on Thursday morning. The agreement with the player took longer, however, with Kane reportedly leaning towards staying with his boyhood club as he was enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou. German outlet BILD also reported that late on, an unnamed club had come in with a "much better offer" to the forward ahead of his contract expiry in the summer of 2024, but that ultimately proved to be fruitless.

The striker released a farewell video on Saturday morning for the Spurs faithful, where he thanked the fans for their support throughout the years, and wished new boss Postecoglou and his former teammates luck for the season ahead saying "I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful.” The forward also hinted to a potential return to the club in the future stating "It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Gold revealed his distaste towards the way Bayern Munich conducted themselves throughout the transfer saga, making reference to the methods some German journalists used, suggesting it showcased a lack of objectivity throughout.

He said: "I think that’s a little part of it that irks me as well, that Bayern have kind of bullied their way to this deal. They’ve treated Spurs like they would any other Bundesliga team that they can kind of have the power to just get what they want, and they have.

Yeah, it’s cost them. It’s cost them a lot of money, especially in terms of Bundesliga revenue but they’ve got what they wanted and some of their reporters out there, let’s be honest, haven’t reported with the most incredible objectivity in the world. I was sat next to one thrusting a shirt in Ange Postecoglou’s direction in Thailand, it’s just been all very distasteful the way it’s done."

How can Tottenham replace Harry Kane?

Spurs have two options to replace their former talisman.

One is to use the options within their squad. Kane's departure could be a major opportunity for forward Richarlison to step up and live up to his £60m price tag. The Brazilian had a tough opening campaign in a Lilywhites shirt, managing just one goal and four assists in the Premier League last season. However, now that he can be given the opportunity to make regular starts, the striker could be revitalized and start to show why Spurs spent £60m on him in the summer of 2022. Spurs also signed young striker Alejo Velez this window, who could be given opportunities this season to showcase why Spurs committed £13m on him.

The club could also delve into the market. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the London club were considering Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo-Muani should Kane depart this summer, and it will be interesting to see if the North London side will act upon that interest. The forward is said to cost £69m and is also a target of Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Tottenham are also considering Gent striker Gift Orban, with Tavolieri reporting that talks are ongoing between the sides, with the Belgian side wanting €30m plus add-ons to part with the Nigerian forward.