Tottenham Hotspur could consider Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as a potential successor for Antonio Conte following his departure over the weekend.

Could Spurs bring in a manager soon?

Conte departed the north London club over the weekend as Spurs look to turn their attention back to Premier League action with 10 games remaining.

Cristian Stellini has been announced as the interim manager until the end of the campaign, with Ryan Mason stepping up as his assistant coach.

However, there have been links to the out-of-work duo Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, which could provide Spurs with an immediate appointment.

But another name that has been suggested is Postecoglou's, as Alasdair Gold spoke about the managerial situation on his latest YouTube video:

"And that's similar I think for Ange Postecoglou at Celtic and Vincent Kompany at Burnley - you know, these are all people that I think would be considered, but it's a big leap."

Would Postecoglou be a good appointment for Spurs?

One thing that would be fairly evident if Spurs were to pursue the Australian is that the chances of him leaving Celtic at this point of the season are next to nothing.

The Bhoys are on track to get their hands on the Scottish crown for a second consecutive season and the treble remains on the table for Postecoglou.

So the chances of the 57-year-old being willing to walk away from a further two trophies at this stage of the season feels incredibly unlikely.

But the Australian has worked wonders since arriving at Parkhead, and a key to their success under him has been their stunning recruitment.

With his previous experience managing in Asia, Postecoglou has been able to bring in some sensational finds, which have provided Celtic with the advantage over city rivals Rangers.

The 57-year-old has brought in the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate, who have become key members of the Celtic side who look set to get their hands on yet another title.

Recruitment is something which Spurs have struggled with massively over recent years - but how Postecoglou's work would translate into the club's setup could be up for debate.

Postecoglou does not have any experience managing in any of Europe's top five leagues, so there would certainly be an element of risk if Spurs were to appoint the Australian.

And with this in mind, how well he would be able to handle the potential egos at a club that regularly finishes in the top four of the Premier League could also be a concern.

But he has been hailed for the exciting football his side play, with Owen Hargreaves praising Celtic's "beautiful attacking football".

Given the likes of Nagelsmann and Pochettino are being linked with the job, it would be interesting to see how well a name like Postecoglou would go down with the fans if he was to be appointed.