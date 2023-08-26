Highlights Tottenham Hotspur emerged as deserved 2-0 victors against Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

James Maddison impressed with a goal and a joint match-best rating of 8.0, marking a fine start to his Tottenham career.

However, he wasn't the only player to make a significant impact for the team this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their confident start under Ange Postecoglou by dispatching a spirited Bournemouth on the south coast, and the Australian manager will be delighted by his side's collective fluidity and incisiveness.

How did Tottenham get on against Bournemouth?

While the Cherries started the affair with attacking intent, Spurs' control and newfound exuberance under the stewardship of Postecoglou shone through, and the away side emerged as deserved 2-0 victors.

James Maddison bundled in the opener after latching onto Pape Sarr's penetrating through-ball to score his first goal since joining the club from Leicester City in a £40m move this summer.

While Andoni Iraola's side threatened throughout, they could not bypass Guglielmo Vicario's goal, and it was new captain Son Heung-min and young full-back Destiny Udogie who combined to place the full-back into a dangerous position, where his cut-back allowed Dejan Kulusevski to drive home his first of the season.

How did Udogie play against Bournemouth?

Whilst Maddison dazzled with his performance, Udogie's start to life on English soil will have emboldened his manager, with the 20-year-old impressing as the Lilywhites gather steam.

The defender spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Udinese after signing for Spurs in an initial £15m deal the summer before.

As per Sofascore, Maddison recorded a joint match-best rating (alongside Son) of 8.0, complementing his maiden strike for the club with a 91% pass completion rate, making one key pass, winning seven of his 13 ground duels and succeeding with both of his attempted dribbles.

Hailed for his "creativity and zest" by Henry Winter, Maddison looks a real livewire in the Spurs centre and the fulcrum of their attacking efforts, but it is the collective enhancement of this Tottenham team - which last year languished to an eighth-placed finish - that will have the supporters so excited, and Udogie is emblematic of his improvement.

While Udogie was withdrawn at the 82-minute mark with a suspected injury, the 6 foot 2 dynamo was described as "brilliant" for his role in Tottenham's second strike by Charlie Eccleshare.

He would record an impressive match rating of 7.2, and while his assist caught the eye, the eight-cap Italy U21 star made three clearances and completed 89% of his passes, touching the ball 58 times.

Football.london's Rob Guest handed Udogie a match rating of 8/10, with the journalist saying: "Looked to attack at every opportunity and also played his part with some very good defending up against Antoine Semenyo.

"Showcased his best qualities for the second goal with a lovely run and link-up with Son Heung-min before picking out Dejan Kulusevski."

Despite his young age, Udogie boasts a wealth of skills that leave him tailor-made for Postecoglou's system, ranking among the top 17% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 15% for shot-creating actions, the top 19% for pass completion and the top 7% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

The 2023/24 campaign is still in its embryonic stages, but Udogie and Tottenham are tantalising a successful year, and against Bournemouth, he showcased why he must be a regular name on the teamsheet for his side.