Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is said to have been left impressed by Ryan Mason after their meeting on Friday at Hotspur Way.

Does Ryan Mason have managerial offers?

The 32-year-old former Spurs midfielder once again took the reins in north London following the departure of Antonio Conte and then Cristian Stellini.

Results were certainly mixed and Mason was unable to help the Lilywhites secure a spot inside the European places despite their emphatic victory on the final day of the season.

But now there is the prospect of Mason coaching under another manager in north London having already worked under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte.

With two stints now under his belt as the caretaker manager at Tottenham, perhaps he may view this as the perfect opportunity to take a managerial role for himself.

There have been reports suggesting the Englishman has interested suitors from the Championship including Swansea City.

However, after a meeting with Postecoglou last week in north London, it now seems as if the 32-year-old will be remaining at Spurs for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed the Australian manager was left seriously impressed with the Spurs coach:

"And from what I understand, Postecoglou was impressed with Mason, Mason was impressed with what Postecoglou had to say. And despite the fact that there's a few clubs interested in Mason, two or three in the Championship, a couple across Europe, Postecoglou convinced him; 'No, stick around with me'."

Who will be Postecoglou's coaching staff?

The Australian's arrival in north London has not come without some hiccups with Celtic holding firm over keeping their coaching staff who worked under the 57-year-old.

Indeed, it has been reported the Bhoys have a clause in the coaches' contracts which means they are unable to follow Postecoglou should he leave the club.

This does leave Spurs in a bit of a tricky spot with most managers usually bringing their own staff with them when they move clubs.

But it seems as if these concerns are not disrupting Tottenham's efforts to improve their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Reports now suggest the Lilywhites are moving in on a potential deal to bring in their next goalkeeper for the future with talks ongoing over a move for David Raya.

After a disappointing campaign, change is seemingly on the menu in north London for this summer and perhaps keeping a familiar face around in Mason will be a positive move.

It has been suggested in the past that the players at Hotspur Way have a lot of respect for the £58k-per-week Mason and he will provide Postecoglou with a clear understanding of the club's values.