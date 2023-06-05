Tottenham Hotspur have been handed the green light from Ange Postecoglou that he is keen to take on the vacant managerial role in north London.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Daniel Levy saw Antonio Conte leave the club back in March following a run of underwhelming results amid the Italian's ongoing issues off the pitch.

But the off-field issues did not end there for Spurs with Fabio Paratici also leaving the club after the director of football was caught up in legal issues from his past.

However, Tottenham could now be heading in the right direction to get their plans for the future underway with the managerial vacancy expected to be filled in the coming days.

Indeed, it is believed the Celtic manager, Postecoglou, will take the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having completed the Scottish treble on the weekend with the Bhoys.

The 57-year-old has never managed in one of Europe's top five leagues with the opportunity at Parkhead presenting him with his first role in the United Kingdom.

However, the Australian is seemingly keen to make the step up to the Premier League with Alex Crook telling TalkSPORT the Celtic boss has informed Spurs of his desire to take the job:

"What I was told last night [Sunday] by sources close to Postecoglou, that it's pretty much a done deal, but he's already given Tottenham the indication that he wants to job obviously still have to formally approach Celtic. They were holding off out of respect until after that cup final at the weekend.

"But it won't be a complicated one because Postecoglou has a 12-month rolling contract, so compensation won't be an issue for Spurs."

Where has Postecoglou managed before?

The Australian has a very short history of managing in Europe with the job at Parkhead marking just his second role on the continent having previously managed Panachaiki in Greece.

Prior to taking the role at Celtic, Postecoglou had mainly managed in his homeland and Japan with Yokohama but it is apparent he has made a positive impression on those within the Premier League.

Indeed, it is believed Spurs were not the only side to have looked at Postecoglou as a potential option with Leeds United and Leicester City - prior to the relegation - both linked with the Australian.

Although some Spurs fans may not look at these links as positives, it is worth mentioning that Postecoglou was also a serious candidate for the job at Brighton & Hove Albion when Graham Potter left.

Again, the Seagulls who many may view as the best-run club in the league, are believed to be seriously keen on one of the Asian stars which Postecoglou has introduced to Europe in Reo Hatate.

Postecoglou may not be a familiar name with some just yet, however, Spurs fans could take a lot of optimism from the attention he has received from the likes of the Brighton board.

After all, Spurs have tried the big names with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, perhaps it is now time to try a manager who could bring the fanbase back together.