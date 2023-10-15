The international break is always an interminable slog, but for Premier League table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur, it will feel like a lifetime after blitzing into form under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

Despite enduring a challenging 2022/23 campaign that resulted in an eighth-placed finish in the top-flight and the dismissal of Antonio Conte, the arrival of Postecoglou has stemmed the malaise and rekindled the fluidity that was so prominent during the days of Mauricio Pochettino.

The complete transformation has been commendable and the results are illustrated through the progress on the pitch, with there now a real sense that Spurs can compete against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the league title.

James Maddison is the salient arrival, pumping inventive creativity into the centre of the pitch and earning adulation from pundit Jermaine Jenas, who said that he is "on the verge of being a world-class talent."

But he's not the only contributor to the revival, with a host of existing stars now tapping into their potential and looking every bit comfortable in a Premier League side targetting silver-laden success.

With six victories and two draws from the opening eight matches of the term, the Lilywhites are indeed flying, but Postecoglou will have to contend with several issues following the conclusion of the international sojourn.

Indeed, Tottenham secured victory over Luton Town last time out, but did so at a cost, with the industrious Yves Bissouma picking up a red card after Manor Solomon sustained a lengthy knee injury in training and is now sidelined indefinitely.

What happened to Manor Solomon?

Solomon announced himself on English shores with a prolific purple patch on loan with Fulham last season, scoring five goals in as many matches earlier in 2023 and earning praise for his “stunning” efforts by journalist Josh Bunting.

Such feats earned him a free transfer to Tottenham, having concluded his contract with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, and while he has not yet cemented a regular starting berth, the 37-cap Israel international has earned two assists - both against Burnley - from just five Premier League outings this season, starting twice.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 4% for goals scored, the top 4% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for tackles made per 90 - very much the protean threat.

The £60k-per-week gem offers a kind of dynamism that someone like Richarlison doesn't boast in the same regard, having been dubbed a "pocket rocket" by pundit Jamie Redknapp.

While Richarlison is indeed the first choice option on the left wing, he has not proved himself reliable despite improving on his dismal form from last season, and, as such, Postecoglou could use the current seasonal pause to assess his options and tinker at his team.

Heung-min Son, now club captain, has been exceptional this season and is thriving up front, having scored six goals across his last five Premier League matches, and while he will continue to serve in the role over the season, it might be wise for his manager to shift him back into his natural position on the left to accommodate summer signing Alejo Veliz.

How much did Tottenham pay for Alejo Veliz?

Several days prior to Tottenham legend Harry Kane's £86m plus add-ons transfer to Bayern Munich in August, young and exciting forward Veliz was added to the squad.

The 20-year-old Argentina prospect joined from Rosario Central for a reported £13m fee, signing a six-year deal with the London club and continuing the emphasis on fresh, younger arrival, reshaping and remoulding a Spurs side that has languished below the desired standard for some time now.

Fabrizio Romano hailed him a "talented" player and while he has yet to make his mark at Tottenham, he will likely get an increased opportunity over the coming months, with Solomon's absence something he could use advantageously to wedge his way into Postecoglou's plans.

How good is Alejo Veliz?

Last season, in the Liga Professional, Veliz plundered 11 goals and two assists from 23 matches, leading South American content creator Nathan Joyes to praise his "exciting" attributes.

Tall and imposing, Veliz has been noted for having the making of the "complete" centre-forward by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also highlighted his "finishing, instinct, athleticism, movement."

So far, he has only made two appearances for Tottenham with both coming in the dying embers of the club's past two Premier League matches, but his natural prowess as a striker could be something well-placed for his outfit's success, especially during spells when Richarlison may fall out of form.

Son ranks among the top 15% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90 and has posted 151 goals and 80 assists across 381 matches since joining the club.

Heung-min Son vs Alejo Veliz Stats Comparison (FBref) Statistic (per 90) Alejo Veliz Heung-min Son Non-penalty goals 0.55 0.37 Non-penalty xG 0.45 0.32 Total shots 3.03 2.47 Aerial wins 4.78 0.20

And given that Veliz has been firing at a greater rate than the 31-year-old over the past year while also dwarfing his impact in aerial situations, Postecoglou must now provide him with his very first starting berth since arriving on English shores a few months ago.

Obviously, Son has been in fine form over recent weeks and his rate of scoring illustrates that, but Veliz offers a different dimension to the centre-forward position and could thrive as the focal point with his towering presence.

And while Son is indeed flourishing at present, he's hardly unproven as a threat from the left channel, and could offer the kind of offensive security to allow Veliz to integrate into the rigours of Premier League football.