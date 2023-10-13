Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated their fiery intent on the transfer market over the summer, backing new manager Ange Postecoglou with some thrilling additions after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

And it's paying off handsomely, with the London club topping the Premier League table after eight matches, having failed to qualify for European football in its entirety last term.

The work must not stop now though, with the “revolution” of youthful signings - as said by football.london's Alasdair Gold - forming the foundation of what could be a golden age, and while the winter transfer window is well away, there might be another prodigy arriving soon.

Who are Tottenham interested in signing?

Spurs have blended youth with experience to emphatic effect this season, finely poised and confidently cohesive, and with the likes of Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma offering leadership, there's surely room for another prospect as impressive as Arthur Vermeeren, who is causing quite the stir.

According to TEAMtalk, the teenage talent would garner a ballpark fee of £15m, though Spurs have demonstrated in recent months their willingness to spend on exciting but unknown commodities, with Argentina U20 forward Alejo Veliz joining in a £13m deal in August.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Brentford, West Ham United and Barcelona are also credited with an interest, but Postecoglou presents an enticing proposal indeed.

Who is Arthur Vermeeren?

The 18-year-old midfielder has already been touted to become the "complete" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who seems to think that he could be set for a career lathered in luxury.

An important member of Belgian side Royal Antwerp's squad, Vermeeren has posted a goal and five assists across 15 outings this season, including two assists against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

He's already eclipsed his four direct contributions from last year, when he won the Belgian Pro League, signifying a growth that will certainly not slow down if placed within a thriving Tottenham outfit - bouncing off like-minded prodigies.

Already looking a dynamic ace, Vermeeren ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Belgian Pro League for progressive passes and tackles, the top 16% for interceptions and the top 19% for clearances per 90, as per FBref.

He's in the embryonic stage of his career but plays with age-belying swagger and guile, and with the strides he is already taking Spurs have to seal a swoop.

The promising maestro could even surpass Pape Matar Sarr, who has been so impressive for Tottenham at the heart of the midfield, now starting to live up to former praise from Fabrizio Romano of his "fantastic" potential, likening him to a young Paul Pogba.

This season, the Senegalese sensation, aged 21, has started seven of Tottenham's league outings and has dazzled with his all-encompassing craft, completing 90% of his passes, and making 1.1 key passes, 1.6 tackles and 5.4 ball recoveries per game.

Vermeeren, comparatively, boasts an 88% pass success rate in his division thus far, averaging 1.6 key passes, 1.8 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 8.3 ball recoveries per match, also succeeding with 63% of his dribbles - showcasing his potential superiority to Sarr.

Truly a "remarkable” youngster, as he has been called by one scout, it's very easy to forget that the Belgium U21 international is scarcely into adulthood, and should Postecoglou secure his services, it could be the starring moment of what tantalises to be an incredible reign in London.